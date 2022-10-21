Read full article on original website
WDTV
Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
Man in West Virginia left child alone to go drink
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a 6-year-old child alone at a Harrison County residence so he could go to Morgantown and drink.
WDTV
Weston begins search for new police chief
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Weston is in the process of seeking a new police chief. Josh Thomas has been Weston’s police chief since 2016 and had 20 plus years’ experience as an officer. Now, Deputy Chief Mike Posey is acting in his place after Thomas...
West Virginia man charged with killing animal after shooting and throwing animal over a hill
A Brooke County man has officially been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, is being charged with the malicious killing of an animal. Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29. The […]
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
Metro News
Death of Michigan man under investigation in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Police are investigating a death after a man’s body was discovered Sunday. According to Fairmont police, the 28-year-old Detroit man was found in a home on Short Avenue. Police said Monday they believed the man had been targeted. The state Medical Examiner will determine the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility
PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
Metro News
Harrison County ATV crash injures one
LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A Harrison County ATV crash sent one victim to United Hospital Center Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. One person was treated and transported with unknown injuries following the crash near Lost Creek. The crash remains under investigation. The West Milford Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s...
Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’
A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
WDTV
FBI Director visits FBI Center in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Clarksburg had a special visitor today. It was the FBI Director himself. FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the FBI Criminal Justice Information services in Clarksburg Tuesday. Wray addressed the top threats facing West Virginia and how the agency is working to keep...
1 person transported after ATV accident in Harrison County
One person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
West Virginia Motorcycle Club member charged with murder
CAROLINA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 9, and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint that they […]
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
