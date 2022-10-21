ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Non-flammable, graphene-based lithium-ion batteries approaching stationary storage market

Los Angeles-based technology start-up Nanotech Energy says its proprietary, graphene-based, nanotechnology overcomes the safety challenges of traditional lithium-ion batteries, and its latest announcement signals it might be making progress in bringing its products to the mass market. Nanotech’s battery uses lithium-ion chemistry supported by graphene and a proprietary nonflammable electrolyte...
NEVADA STATE
China’s solar cell production capacity may reach 600 GW by year-end

China’s total annual solar cell and module production capacity may increase from 361 GW at the end of last year to up to 600 GW at the end of 2022, according to the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA). “Since January, 20 companies disclosed to expand module production...
High electricity rates push homeowners to consider solar

The cost of electricity is rising in states across the nation. That coupled with the increased frequency of long power outages is pushing more Americans to consider solar. Homeowners are challenged to stretch their budgets now with inflation, supply chain challenges, and rising interest rates. Rocket Solar’s study asked homeowners which home essentials they are spending more on today than a year ago, 61% said electric power—second only to food (85%) and ahead of commuting (39%).
Vertical solar on high-rise building to produce 58 MWh annually

Dominion Properties turned its vision to reality by transforming a brick façade into a generative asset. An 83-foot solar array was installed on the side of the company’s seven-story building near Milwaukee, Wisc. by Arch Solar. The array, which is now operational, is expected to produce about 58 MWh of electricity annually and will help defray the cost of electricity for tenants in the office building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Colorado utility agrees to low-income solar program in nearly $100 million settlement

Colorado utility regulators voted unanimously to pass a multi-million-dollar settlement between utility Xcel Energy, the Environmental Justice Coalition, and other parties to support equitable clean energy buildout in the state. Xcel Energy is a large utility serving 1.3 million electric and 1.2 million gas customers in Colorado. Following negotiations with...
COLORADO STATE
Solar-plus-storage kept the lights on in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Sunnova Energy International reports that its solar and battery storage systems powered the homes of over 30,000 customers in Puerto Rico during the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, from September 18 to October 1, 2022, while the centralized power system was down. During those two weeks most residents in Puerto Rico...

