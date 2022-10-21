ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man recently exonerated for murder turns himself in for deadly shooting in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday.

He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5.

Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was.

Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case.

The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

NAMAST3
4d ago

What a shock!! No way an exonerated inmate (for murder) committed the same heinous crime again?!? Isn't this country a wonderful place to live, not to mention, the Philadelphia area as a whole?!?!

Antonio Castro
2d ago

See our defense attorney helping criminals get out of jail. When I worked at picc there were 9,000 inmates now it’s about 4,000 the County jail are letting them go no or low bail. These are repeat offenders

Michael Cooper
3d ago

well I guess that answers the question so he was the one that committed the murder in 2012 and they let him out anyway any struck again I say Lynch this guy

