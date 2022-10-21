Read full article on original website
NC A&T students pepper sprayed while attending off campus party
Greensboro — A night of fun was turned into a night of horror as hundreds of NC A&T students were pepper sprayed and tear-gassed by Greensboro police. Things at the Province apartment complex are quiet right now. But just imagine a sea of students running clouds of pepper and tear gas while trying to celebrate homecoming, well that’s exactly what happened last night.
One man shot at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — A shooting in Winston-Salem has left one person injured. Winston-Salem Police responded to 2240 Sunderland Rd Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene they found 21-year-old Isaac Sanchez suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Upon investigation officers discovered Sanchez was sitting in his...
One man arrested after initiating vehicle pursuit with Winston-Salem police
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police were involved in a car chase after responding to a car break-in . Police responded to a car break-in, in progress. When officers arrived at the scene they found 63-year-old Timothy Lindsay inside a stolen box truck. Officers ordered Lindsay out of the car, that's when Lindsay started the truck and tried to run over Sergeant Nieves. Lindsay then intentionally rammed Officer Reyes's vehicle who arrived on the scene to assist.
Greensboro Shooting Assault Hospitalizes One
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday at roughly 1:17 p.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to a Discharge of Firearm call on the 2000 block of Bywood Road. Upon arrival, one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They have since been taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is...
Monday Morning Greensboro Assault Now Ruled Homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday at 3:16 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at the 1900 block of Woodside Drive. A gunshot victim was discovered with serious injury. The victim, 18-year-old Farseat Calderon, has since died from their injury. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No...
Reidsville PD increasing patrols for Halloween Weekend
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Halloween Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign is now in full effect until November 1st. Reidsville Police Department is determined to make this Halloween safer by increasing patrol presence in hopes to keep drunk drivers off the road. In 2021, North Carolina had 250...
Reidsville Man Arrested on Kidnapping Charges
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — 37-year-old Raymond Lee Rivers, III, or Reidsville, has been charged by Rockingham County Sheriffs with a kidnapping and serious assault. This attack occurred at 199 Willis Lane on Saturday morning. The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries after being...
Elections: Voter misinformation, signage rules and requirements
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The midterms are two weeks away. Election officials have a warning for voters. Some Democrats in Winston-Salem are outraged after they say they saw signs placed next to their candidate signs, attacking their platforms. In Davie County, voters are also concerned because they say they...
Davie County Government Clarifies Mailing Voters Misleading Information
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — In recent days, numerous calls have come in from voters statewide to the the North Carolina State Board of Elections. These callers are confused or angered by mailers that include information, sometimes inaccurate, about whether they voted in the 2018 or 2020 elections. The mailers...
