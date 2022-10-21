Teens arrested after 19-year-old fatally shot during gun sale in DeKalb, cops say

Two 17-year-old boys from Cobb County were arrested Wednesday after a teenager was shot in DeKalb County while selling firearms to the suspects, officials said.

Jaushawn Davis of Mableton and Christian Boyd of Powder Springs are both facing charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in an Oct. 14 shooting, DeKalb police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

It was about 9 p.m. when officers were called to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane and found 19-year-old Chamon Sanders shot to death in the road, according to authorities. The victim’s 22-year-old sister told officers she had driven Sanders to meet with about three people at the location “in order to sell them firearms,” an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. The woman added that her 17-year-old brother, who was on the phone during the entire incident, had set up the transaction.

The woman said all the suspects and Sanders were inside her vehicle when they began arguing about payment after the suspects took the firearms, according to the report. The dispute escalated and the suspects exited the vehicle with the guns and began firing at the car, the report states. When Sanders got out of the vehicle, the woman told police she quickly drove away from the incident.

The white Toyota the woman was driving had multiple bullet holes in the front windshield, passenger side doors and rear, the report states. Police also found blood in the front passenger seat. Authorities have not said if other arrests are expected in the case.

A GoFundMe campaign created by the family reveals that Sanders was from Las Vegas and came to Atlanta to visit his siblings.

“Chamon was a light in our family, always smiling, making jokes, and showing love,” the campaign states. “Chamon would show love to everyone. Chamon was a very respectful young man.”

