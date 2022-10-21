ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Teens arrested after 19-year-old fatally shot during gun sale in DeKalb, cops say

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RINor_0ii6CIKA00

Two 17-year-old boys from Cobb County were arrested Wednesday after a teenager was shot in DeKalb County while selling firearms to the suspects, officials said.

Jaushawn Davis of Mableton and Christian Boyd of Powder Springs are both facing charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in an Oct. 14 shooting, DeKalb police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

It was about 9 p.m. when officers were called to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane and found 19-year-old Chamon Sanders shot to death in the road, according to authorities. The victim’s 22-year-old sister told officers she had driven Sanders to meet with about three people at the location “in order to sell them firearms,” an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. The woman added that her 17-year-old brother, who was on the phone during the entire incident, had set up the transaction.

The woman said all the suspects and Sanders were inside her vehicle when they began arguing about payment after the suspects took the firearms, according to the report. The dispute escalated and the suspects exited the vehicle with the guns and began firing at the car, the report states. When Sanders got out of the vehicle, the woman told police she quickly drove away from the incident.

The white Toyota the woman was driving had multiple bullet holes in the front windshield, passenger side doors and rear, the report states. Police also found blood in the front passenger seat. Authorities have not said if other arrests are expected in the case.

Teen found shot dead on DeKalb road

A GoFundMe campaign created by the family reveals that Sanders was from Las Vegas and came to Atlanta to visit his siblings.

“Chamon was a light in our family, always smiling, making jokes, and showing love,” the campaign states. “Chamon would show love to everyone. Chamon was a very respectful young man.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wr1lS_0ii6CIKA00

Credit: GoFundMe

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 43

Barbara Clinkscales
7d ago

we need to address these un- trained, un-cared for teens off the streets. If all my mothers cares about is them bringing home money, why wouldn't they break in, kill, steal, and anything else. Arrest the parents too! Law!! You should know where your children are? If not arrest them both!

Reply(5)
16
nessa sa
7d ago

you know what the sad part about this all of their lives are missing one will probably rest in peace and the other two are probably going to one step above hell prison and they probably won't be able to rest in peace

Reply
11
Petrina Smith
7d ago

This Is very sad, but to assume that all menaces come from single- parent, low- income homes is very cliche and bias. I am a social worker and believe me it runs easy deeper than what meets the eye. every situation is different. My heart and condolences to this family. My God. Cover them dear God. 🙏

Reply
7
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Video appears to show armed woman before deadly shooting

Police are trying to find the person who walked into the Shell gas station along Old National Highway in College Park on Friday morning and killed a woman. The shooter is still at large. Surveillance video shows what appears to show a woman holding a gun at the gas station.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
78K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy