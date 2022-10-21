Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
local21news.com
Armed woman threatens church patrons before service, now facing charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were called to Bethel Assembly of God Church on Holly Pike, South Middleton Township on October 23, just after 10 a.m., for a reported armed individual making threats to patrons of the church walking in before their service. Police say the patrons...
local21news.com
Bill looks to streamline prior authorization process in PA
Harrisburg, PA — It’s being dubbed one of the most significant changes to the medical insurance process in decades and it’s set to go for a vote in the Pennsylvania General Assembly this week. Senate Bill 225 would streamline the prior authorization process in PA. “It's terrible....
local21news.com
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
local21news.com
What can PA counties do about incomplete ballots?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With 15 days left until Election Day, hundreds of thousands mail in ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania. Across the state, 1.2 million mail-in ballots have been sent out and over 540,00 have been returned. Compared to the 2020 presidential election, over three...
local21news.com
Progressive Auto Salvage verdict announced by AG Shapiro, consumer laws violated
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A verdict was announced by Attorney Josh Shapiro regarding Progress Auto Salvage, Inc., in Harrisburg, as well as the owner, Emeka K. Oguejiofor as they've violated Pennsylvania Consumer protection laws, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “This junkyard and its owner scammed people...
local21news.com
Virtual Forum highlighting PA's Alzheimer Disease and Related Disorders announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On October 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced registration for the 2022 Alzhemier's Disease and Related Disorder Virtual Forum has opened. The Forum will take place on November 3, highlighting the commonwealth's ADRD best practices. The Department of Aging says, Pennsylvanians living with ADRD are encouraged to participate as well as their families, caregivers, stakeholders, and advocates.
local21news.com
NAEP report shows lowest reading and math test scores in the nation since 2019
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) has released a full report that ranks the nation at some concerning lows for math and reading. Pennsylvania however, seems to be in the clear, for the most part. The full report shows the overall math and...
local21news.com
Disability Pride PA marches to improve inclusion for all
Harrisburg, PA — Promoting inclusion and fun, Disability Pride PA marching on the Pennsylvania State Capitol today. “It's about coming together as a community and having fun,” said Vicki Landers with Disability Pride PA. With a hearty group of about 30, people with all types of disabilities, paraded...
local21news.com
Charlie Crist denies claim he wants to defund the police, says crime is up under DeSantis
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Charlie Crist sought to defend his public safety record during Monday night's gubernatorial debate in Florida after incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis charged him with wanting to defund the police. "You allege that I want to defund the police? As a member of Congress, I...
local21news.com
Legislators and abortion advocacy groups hold rally at the Capitol
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With midterm elections approaching, legislators and advocacy groups held a rally at the Capitol Monday, supporting the right to an abortion in Pennsylvania. Advocates in favor of abortion say it’s health and argue that’s why it should be protected. “States with more...
local21news.com
Where do U.S. Senate candidates stand on issues?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Senate debate is here. Tuesday night, Republican candidate and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman debated the issues that mean the most to Pennsylvanians. Abortion, crime and the economy have been hot topics in the political ads from the candidates. Oz’s...
local21news.com
Dept. of Labor and Industry announces grants to support healthcare apprenticeships
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has announced the availability of $1.2 million in grants to support healthcare apprenticeships. The program is designed to prepare Pennsylvanians for nursing careers and address the critical shortage in the nursing community. “How we recruit and how do we get more folks into...
local21news.com
5th largest Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday, estimated $680M
PA (WOLF) — Players will have the chance to play for the 5th largest Powerball jackpot in tomorrow's drawing. The jackpot is currently estimated at $700 million or $335.7 million cash. The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls: 18,...
local21news.com
'Spineless, wannabee dictator': Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis on Twitter ahead of debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist is calling incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis’s agenda “hateful” and levying many other sharp criticisms against him ahead of a Monday night debate between the two. In case you haven’t heard: Ron DeSantis is a spineless,...
Comments / 0