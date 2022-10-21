ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
Bill looks to streamline prior authorization process in PA

Harrisburg, PA — It’s being dubbed one of the most significant changes to the medical insurance process in decades and it’s set to go for a vote in the Pennsylvania General Assembly this week. Senate Bill 225 would streamline the prior authorization process in PA. “It's terrible....
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district

BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
What can PA counties do about incomplete ballots?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With 15 days left until Election Day, hundreds of thousands mail in ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania. Across the state, 1.2 million mail-in ballots have been sent out and over 540,00 have been returned. Compared to the 2020 presidential election, over three...
Virtual Forum highlighting PA's Alzheimer Disease and Related Disorders announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On October 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced registration for the 2022 Alzhemier's Disease and Related Disorder Virtual Forum has opened. The Forum will take place on November 3, highlighting the commonwealth's ADRD best practices. The Department of Aging says, Pennsylvanians living with ADRD are encouraged to participate as well as their families, caregivers, stakeholders, and advocates.
Disability Pride PA marches to improve inclusion for all

Harrisburg, PA — Promoting inclusion and fun, Disability Pride PA marching on the Pennsylvania State Capitol today. “It's about coming together as a community and having fun,” said Vicki Landers with Disability Pride PA. With a hearty group of about 30, people with all types of disabilities, paraded...
Legislators and abortion advocacy groups hold rally at the Capitol

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With midterm elections approaching, legislators and advocacy groups held a rally at the Capitol Monday, supporting the right to an abortion in Pennsylvania. Advocates in favor of abortion say it’s health and argue that’s why it should be protected. “States with more...
Where do U.S. Senate candidates stand on issues?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Senate debate is here. Tuesday night, Republican candidate and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman debated the issues that mean the most to Pennsylvanians. Abortion, crime and the economy have been hot topics in the political ads from the candidates. Oz’s...
5th largest Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday, estimated $680M

PA (WOLF) — Players will have the chance to play for the 5th largest Powerball jackpot in tomorrow's drawing. The jackpot is currently estimated at $700 million or $335.7 million cash. The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls: 18,...
