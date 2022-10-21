HARRISBURG, Pa. — On October 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced registration for the 2022 Alzhemier's Disease and Related Disorder Virtual Forum has opened. The Forum will take place on November 3, highlighting the commonwealth's ADRD best practices. The Department of Aging says, Pennsylvanians living with ADRD are encouraged to participate as well as their families, caregivers, stakeholders, and advocates.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO