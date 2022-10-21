ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Cloudy with occasional sprinkles before sunshine returns for end of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Clouds hang tough with some occasional sprinkles or light patchy drizzle. Temperatures do remain mild with lows in the mid and upper 50's. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through tomorrow with a few more shower chances. Any showers we see will be light to moderate so not much rain expected. Skies will clear out late week.
Clouds hang tough for first half of week before sun returns

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A coastal system will keep the clouds with us for the first half of the week. Mostly cloudy again Tuesday but it will be mild with highs around 70!. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
It's Raining Mets! | Fantastic Fall Weather... For Now

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Meteorologist Steve Knight talks about a weekend blizzard in the Rockies, just as the National Weather Service releases their annual winter weather outlook for 2022-2023 and what we can expect locally. More listening? Click here. Hear more of the "It's Raining Mets!" podcast here.
HARRISBURG, PA
Local haunted houses ticket prices remain low as inflation remains high

As inflation continues to hit consumers hard, Halloween and haunted house lovers may be happy to learn haunted attractions in Central Pennsylvania are not seeing rising prices. Field of Screams co-owner, Jim Schoef, said ticket prices at their attraction will remain the same as Americans are saving across the board...
HARRISBURG, PA
Milton Hershey students got to work as pit crew for Williams Grove racers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Four students from Milton Hershey School got the opportunity of a lifetime last night as they were able to work as a pit team during the big race at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg. The school's Media Relations Manager, Megan Weber, said that the...
MILTON, PA
Missing 64-year-old at special risk in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl who is at special risk, according to Millersville Borough Police Department. Police say that Carl was last seen on Oct. 21 at around 8:30 a.m. using her mint green 2014 Subaru...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Penbrook Police looking for missing person

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennbrook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person, 35-year-old Christina Shepherd. The last time Shepherd was seen was on October 22. No description was provided of Shepherd, only a photo (refer to above). If you see Shepherd, contact police at 717-558-6900.
Central PA hospitals seeing early spike in RSV cases

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly referred to as RSV, is a respiratory virus that people of all ages can get sick with but young children and the elderly are especially vulnerable. “A lot of kids in the hospital right now,” UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning opens second location

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning broke ground in Harrisburg where their new center will open off North Sixth Street in 2024. The center will for children up to five years old whose families are at an economic disadvantage due to poverty.
HARRISBURG, PA
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

