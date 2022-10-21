Read full article on original website
Cloudy with occasional sprinkles before sunshine returns for end of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Clouds hang tough with some occasional sprinkles or light patchy drizzle. Temperatures do remain mild with lows in the mid and upper 50's. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through tomorrow with a few more shower chances. Any showers we see will be light to moderate so not much rain expected. Skies will clear out late week.
Clouds hang tough for first half of week before sun returns
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A coastal system will keep the clouds with us for the first half of the week. Mostly cloudy again Tuesday but it will be mild with highs around 70!. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances...
It's Raining Mets! | Fantastic Fall Weather... For Now
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Meteorologist Steve Knight talks about a weekend blizzard in the Rockies, just as the National Weather Service releases their annual winter weather outlook for 2022-2023 and what we can expect locally. More listening? Click here. Hear more of the "It's Raining Mets!" podcast here.
Local haunted houses ticket prices remain low as inflation remains high
As inflation continues to hit consumers hard, Halloween and haunted house lovers may be happy to learn haunted attractions in Central Pennsylvania are not seeing rising prices. Field of Screams co-owner, Jim Schoef, said ticket prices at their attraction will remain the same as Americans are saving across the board...
Weather and Your Health | Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center celebrating anniversary
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tom Russell is joined by Penn State Health Surgeon, Dr. Gary Aghazarian at the Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center. The Center is celebrating its one year anniversary. Dr. Aghazarian discusses new surgery options available to patients at the Center. Surgeon Dr. Wayne Chang...
York announces next round of COVID-19 grants for small businesses in the city
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Small businesses in York still struggling in the aftermath of COVID are eligible for a cash infusion. The City of York opened round three of the Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program. Certain companies that meet the criteria can apply for up to $5,000 in...
Milton Hershey students got to work as pit crew for Williams Grove racers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Four students from Milton Hershey School got the opportunity of a lifetime last night as they were able to work as a pit team during the big race at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg. The school's Media Relations Manager, Megan Weber, said that the...
Caitlyn's Smiles works with Central PA Kings to bring smiles to millions of children
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The nonprofit Caitlin’s Smiles helps kids in the hospital and on Oct. 22, they had some extra special help from the American Basketball Association team, the Central Pennsylvania Kings. An unlikely duo between a basketball team and a mother honoring her daughter, but they're...
Missing 64-year-old at special risk in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl who is at special risk, according to Millersville Borough Police Department. Police say that Carl was last seen on Oct. 21 at around 8:30 a.m. using her mint green 2014 Subaru...
Penbrook Police looking for missing person
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennbrook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person, 35-year-old Christina Shepherd. The last time Shepherd was seen was on October 22. No description was provided of Shepherd, only a photo (refer to above). If you see Shepherd, contact police at 717-558-6900.
Central PA hospitals seeing early spike in RSV cases
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly referred to as RSV, is a respiratory virus that people of all ages can get sick with but young children and the elderly are especially vulnerable. “A lot of kids in the hospital right now,” UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist...
PA Ag Department says raw milk products sold in Central PA contaminated with listeria
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Consumers should immediately discard raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold in Dauphin County and other southcentral Pennsylvania retail stores under the BeiHollow label between October 12 and 21. BeiHollow pasteurized cheese melt and cup cheese sold between September 20 and October 21 should...
18-year-old pedestrian flown to hospital after severe accident, York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating an incident where an 18-year-old was hot by a car on the 1000 block of Carlisle St. on Oct. 22, according to Hanover Borough Police. Police say that the accident occurred around 9:11 p.m. last night when the teen attempted to...
Dog brutally shot in the face is saved by Susquehanna Township officer
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — *WARNING THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC PHOTOS*. A Susquehanna Township police officer is being praised for a tremendous act of kindness towards a dog who was shot in the face and left to die. The officer, Tim Rogers, says that he discovered a dog...
Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning opens second location
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning broke ground in Harrisburg where their new center will open off North Sixth Street in 2024. The center will for children up to five years old whose families are at an economic disadvantage due to poverty.
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
Pair allegedly steals wallet then uses cards to make $10,000 in purchases: police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are seeking the identity of two people who allegedly stole a wallet from a woman's purse at the Home Goods store on Jonestown Road and used the cards to make around $10,000 in purchases. According to authorities it happened on...
Reward being offered after puppy found severely injured from apparent gun shot
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are asking for the public's help after a pitbull puppy was severely injured. According to officials they rescued the dog along North Front Street in the area of Miller Lane on October 22 around 5:30 am. The dog, now affectionately...
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
Dauphin County Commissioners say county-owned bridges are in good condition
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Dauphin County Commissioners say that all of the county-owned bridges are in good condition. This comes as a number of bridges had to be repaired after multiple flooding events. "Roads and bridges are a key function of county government. They are a vital...
