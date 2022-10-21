‘They’re both on fire:’ 911 calls reveal aftermath of crash that shut down Buckman Bridge for hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fiery crash just before Buckman Bridge on Interstate 295 Friday morning had a ripple effect on people’s morning commute.

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty obtained exclusive 911 calls from several drivers who reported the crash, which happened just after 6 a.m.

One caller said a box truck just plowed into the semi-truck on the side of the road.

On the northbound lanes of I-295 before the bridge, the spot where the two trucks caught fire can still be seen on the sound barrier wall.

Both trucks became engulfed in flames, but luckily both drivers got out in time, with no injuries.

“Hi, I’m calling about the fire on the Buckman,” one caller said. “There was like a half semi parked on the side of the road.”

The 911 calls began to flow in quickly.

“They’re both on fire,” one caller said.

Emergency crews say it was a ripple effect stemming from another crash that happened just after midnight Friday. A semi-truck versus a vehicle with one person trapped inside in car.

“My understanding the truck that was on the shoulder of the road this morning was left over from that crash last night waiting on a wrecker to haul him away,” Eric Prosswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

“While disabled, he was on the right shoulder well out of the lanes of travel. Had his lights illuminated at the time from what we’re told as well as having his emergency triangles displayed,” Sgt. Dylan Bryan of FHP said of the semi-truck.

Bryan said a little over five hours later, two box trucks were heading towards the Buckman.

“The first of those box trucks, actually the driver fell asleep, veered off road to the right shoulder and struck the back” of the semi-truck, Bryan said.

A massive cleanup took several agencies hours before commuters could regain access to the bridge.

“As they were pulling the box truck away, yes there was a reignition,” Prosswimmer said.

The crash, fire and re-ignited fire closed the bridge and surrounding access points for nearly six hours.

“That’s the best part of the whole thing. We really escaped this second accident with really no injuries whatsoever,” Prosswimmer said.

There was a lot of cleanup involved in all of this. The box truck was carrying cleaning supplies and also spilled diesel fuel.

“Our hazmat team pumped off all the diesel fuel from the vehicle so that wasn’t a hazard,” Prosswimmer said.

“Because of the mangled mess, you’ve got hidden fire,” Prosswimmer said.

Bryan said after thorough inspection, there wasn’t damage to the bridge or the St. Johns River.

“All that has been inspected by FDOT personnel and has been deemed safe for vehicular traffic to pass by it,” Bryan said.