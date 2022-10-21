ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Virginia Union University students without hot water for 2 weeks

By Rachel Keller
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Some Virginia Union University students say they’ve gone two weeks without hot water in their dorm.

Some Virginia Union University students and their parents are frustrated, finishing out another week at the private historically black university on Richmond’s Northside without hot water.

They say they have to either take cold showers or walk to another dorm, of which the school gave them access. One parent said her daughter has had to heat up water in a pot to wash her face.

Some parents have reached out to the President and Resident Life.

On Tuesday Oct. 18, some students received a letter from the office of Residence Life and Housing. The update was regarding the hot water specifically in LLC South and North.

The dorm has a few floors on each side.

“We recognized this past week has been challenging. However, we met with maintenance and facilities, and they’ve given a tentative restoration date of Friday, October 21, 2022. We realize this is an inconvenience, however, please utilize the residence halls you have been assigned to ensure that you are able to shower. We will share maintenance updates as things progress. Again, we apologize for this experience, and we appreciate your patience during this challenging time.”

Office of Residence Life and Housing
Virginia Union University (Photo: Rachel Keller/WRIC)

According to VUU, officials have identified the cause of the problem and parts arrived this morning. As of noon, crews were working to restore the hot water in the building.

