ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

SNAPPED: Photo Friday!

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWT9k_0ii6AABw00

PARK CITY, Utah — Our photographer Rayne Moynahan captures one of her favorite images this year, saying, “This is a robin nest that was in a tree in my neighborhood where the baby birds were waiting for the mother bird to come back with food. The different wildlife aspects of Park City are a big part of why it’s so popular here. There are so many species and types of animals and plants, including birds, that are so interesting to take pictures of and look at.”

Each week, TownLift will choose photos from the submissions to feature in our Photo Friday post. To have your photo featured, please send your photo and a brief description of what the image is, where it was taken, and your name. If you have a fun story to go along with it, please include it.

Submit your photos to: tips@townlift.com .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

The Crack Shack To Open Its Third Utah Location

The Crack Shack today announced its third Utah location will open November, 4 2022, in Riverton at the new Mountain View Village lifestyle center on 4500 West 13400 South. The Riverton restaurant will open officially to the public Nov. 4, 2022. Similar to its other Utah locations in Salt Lake...
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming

A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
MILLCREEK, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy