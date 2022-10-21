Florida A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff are set to battle in a showdown of SWAC schools on Saturday evening. Recent results for FAMU has been good, as it currently tout a five-game win streak. Unfortunately, UAPB has been trending in the opposite direction, having lost its last five games. The last time these teams met was in 2021. Florida A&M won by a score of 37-7. They’ll surely hope to repeat that performance.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO