Lakewood, OH

cleveland19.com

1st Walk Against Hate in Cleveland aims to diminish bigotry, antisemitism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maude Cloutier knows how it feels to be singled out. She came to the Walk Against Hate at the Wade oval in Cleveland to share her story. “Sometimes it was hard to fit in people like to support people from their town and you’re an outsider and people don’t want you to succeed so it can be difficult,” Cloutier said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
CLEVELAND, OH
dayton.com

The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland

Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville City Schools Athletics Hall of Fame

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville City Schools inducted Bob Serpentini, President of Serpentini Chevrolet, into their Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Serpentini, the owner of six Chevrolet dealerships throughout Northeast Ohio, was one of the eight members honored during the Oct. 22 ceremony. Strongsville honored Serpentini for to...
STRONGSVILLE, OH

