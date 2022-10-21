Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
cleveland19.com
1st Walk Against Hate in Cleveland aims to diminish bigotry, antisemitism
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maude Cloutier knows how it feels to be singled out. She came to the Walk Against Hate at the Wade oval in Cleveland to share her story. “Sometimes it was hard to fit in people like to support people from their town and you’re an outsider and people don’t want you to succeed so it can be difficult,” Cloutier said.
cleveland19.com
‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
dayton.com
The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland
Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Meet Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland
Are you looking for a dog? This week Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland visited 3News. Freddy is looking for his forever home.
Phase 1 of Studio West 117 $100 million development celebrates grand opening
It’s a more than $100 million project that, in essence, is building a new neighborhood for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
Cuyahoga County men’s homeless shelter getting 100-bed expansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than a year after Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish forced homeless men out of an Independence hotel and onto the streets, his promise to increase bedspace at the county’s men’s shelter is coming to fruition. County council, last month, approved a nearly $4...
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
Mission Possible: Short-sea shipping could increase jobs in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — You may have already heard the warnings to start your holiday shopping early this year. The effects of the pandemic, supply chain issues and now congestion at coastal ports could leave that “must have” holiday gadget or toy stranded miles away from area store shelves.
cleveland19.com
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville City Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville City Schools inducted Bob Serpentini, President of Serpentini Chevrolet, into their Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Serpentini, the owner of six Chevrolet dealerships throughout Northeast Ohio, was one of the eight members honored during the Oct. 22 ceremony. Strongsville honored Serpentini for to...
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
Cleveland bike shop owner hit by car. He's pushing for safer streets.
An advocate for safer, more bike-friendly streets in the city of Cleveland is now speaking out after he became the victim of a hit-and-run while riding his bike home Monday evening.
Gage is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Comments / 3