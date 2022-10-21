ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Bay News 9

A+ Teacher juggles various roles to ensure students' success

TAMPA, Fla. — This week’s A+ Teacher takes the saying “wearing many hats” to a whole new level. Terrence Fleming has been helping kids at Grant Park Christian Academy in Tampa for the past five years. He teaches third through fifth graders and he’s also the Principal and Chief Administrator. Sometimes he even helps drive kids to school and fulfils other roles as well.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Proponents call green burials an environmentally friendly choice

TRINITY, Fla. — On the Heartwood Preserve, the budding essence of new life is visible in every direction. Growing grasses, budding flowers, and even buzzing insects can be seen across the property. But those who come to this place of peace, are here because of death. What You Need...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete Girl Bosses help Hurricane Ian survivors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new organization called St. Pete Girl Boss has been taking Hurricane Ian recovery efforts into its own hands with more than a dozen trips to southwest Florida this month. What You Need To Know. A new organization called St. Pete Girl Boss has been...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Winter the dolphin's legacy lives on with Switzerland family

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A family from Switzerland traveled to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Tuesday for an emotional reunion years after the organization granted their dying daughter's wish to meet Winter the dolphin. What You Need To Know. Zoe Guignard died of cancer at age 4, she met Winter...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County ends red light camera program

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Manatee County is no longer continuing its red light camera program, county officials announced Tuesday. The contract between the county and red light camera vendor, Conduent, expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Any Notice of Violation that has been issued by Conduent is null and void, officials said.
Bay News 9

Drivers frustrated over growing traffic on US 301 in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in Riverview are concerned about growing traffic on US 301. Drivers are concerned about the stretch of US 301 between Balm Rd and Big Bend Rd. Newer developments there like Shady Creek don’t have dedicated lanes or traffic lights to and from 301, creating...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Bay News 9

Bay area postal worker sentenced for 400k mail theft

TAMPA, Fla. — A 38-year-old former U.S. postal worker has been sentenced to four-plus years in prison after being found guilty of stealing tax refund checks. Kevin Mark Streeter, Jr., 38, was sentenced Monday to four years and six months. He pleaded guilty this summer to charges of conspiracy, receipt of stolen government property and aggravated identity theft.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

The littlest hoopsters are having a ball on the basketball court

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Ever told someone to go here and they go there?. Welcome to Eric Southward’s world. When you’re coaching up kids as young as four-years-old, they don’t always do what they’re told. What You Need To Know. Former Pasco High School star...
DADE CITY, FL

