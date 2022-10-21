ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man dies after train hits car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash

Oct. 23, the Fishers Police Dept. responded to a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Nathaniel Stewart, 20, of McCordsville, who was driving a motorcycle, was killed in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep, Isabella Makara, 18, of Fortville, remained at...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

New Castle man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man died over the weekend after his motorcycle flipped off of the roadway. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle EMS drove by the motorcycle crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday while en route to another call. The crash had occurred sometime earlier.
NEW CASTLE, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

High speed chase ends in collision

A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
LAFAYETTE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelby Co. Commissioners pass ordinance for off-road vehicles; burn ban continues at discretion of Emergency Management , rainfall

Shelby County Commissioners have seen plenty of off-road vehicles of varying types on county roadways. Enough that they felt it was time to have something on the books to enforce them properly. County Commissioner Chris Ross. The four pages of the ordinance can be seen below. Also, county commissioners left...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street intersection.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy