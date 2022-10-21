Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Man dies after train hits car in Madison County
ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
Charges filed against Martinsville man in off-road vehicle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6. Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries. Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under...
cbs4indy.com
Martinsville man faces OWI charges after off-road vehicle crash seriously injures passenger
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing operating while intoxicated charges after he crashed an off-road vehicle, which seriously injured his passenger, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. Bobby Walker, age 53, was charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI), OWI with endangerment and OWI causing serious...
Driver dies in crash involving car, dump truck in Lawrence County
A driver died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in Lawrence County, police say.
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV over weekend in Fishers
A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon in Fishers, according to the Fishers Police Department.
Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
cbs4indy.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle.
Current Publishing
Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash
Oct. 23, the Fishers Police Dept. responded to a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Nathaniel Stewart, 20, of McCordsville, who was driving a motorcycle, was killed in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep, Isabella Makara, 18, of Fortville, remained at...
cbs4indy.com
New Castle man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man died over the weekend after his motorcycle flipped off of the roadway. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle EMS drove by the motorcycle crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday while en route to another call. The crash had occurred sometime earlier.
All lanes open after 2 crashes shut down portion of I-70 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Two crashes along I-70 in west-central Indiana backed up traffic for hours Saturday. There was a serious multi-vehicle crash with injuries at around 4:20 p.m. on I-70 eastbound near the 49-mile marker, which is east of Cloverdale near the Morgan County line. Within minutes of...
ISP: Update coming Wednesday in case of unidentified boy found in suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are planning to provide an update on a case involving a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. 13News will air the press conference live on all digital platforms, including the WTHR+ streaming platform available on...
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
High speed chase ends in collision
A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Man accused of fleeing police; Invasion of privacy charge for Plainfield man; Battery charge made towards Morgantown man
A man from Nashville has been charged with a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor for driving while suspended and a Class B misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident on Aug. 3. Deputy William Pool with the Brown County...
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington man arrested after woman jumps out of car during kidnapping, police say
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington said a violent kidnapping ended with one man in jail and a woman jumping out of a moving vehicle. Officers were first called to a Bloomington hospital on October 18 to speak with the female patient. She told officers she was riding in...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby Co. Commissioners pass ordinance for off-road vehicles; burn ban continues at discretion of Emergency Management , rainfall
Shelby County Commissioners have seen plenty of off-road vehicles of varying types on county roadways. Enough that they felt it was time to have something on the books to enforce them properly. County Commissioner Chris Ross. The four pages of the ordinance can be seen below. Also, county commissioners left...
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.
cbs4indy.com
Authorities searching for car restoration employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of...
cbs4indy.com
2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street intersection.
Comments / 0