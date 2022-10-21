ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Queen of Clean: Hand washables

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What you need to clean your hand-washable items. 5. Take the hand-washable item and submerge them in water. 6. Gently squeeze the shampoo water thru the hand-washable item a few times and turn it over and repeat. 7. Remove from the water and lightly hand rinse.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Catch the “Show that Started it All” in Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - They call it “The Show That Started It All” in Branson - The Baldknobbers. It may be October, but Christmas is right around the corner especially in Branson where the season kicks off November first. Kadee Brosseau caught up with Brandon and Megan Mabe, of the Baldknobbers, to talk about the current show as well as what audiences will experience when their Christmas show begins.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Check your kids Halloween candy for allergens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s almost time to grab the buckets and head door to door for trick or treating, but not all Halloween candy is made the same. Peanuts, tree nuts, and milk are just a few common allergens and common candy ingredients. Manufacturers are required to list ingredients in the product, but many will also list the ingredients processed in the same factory.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teacher killed Monday in a shooting at a St. Louis high school had strong connections to Springfield. Jean Kuczka attended Missouri State University, where she studied physical education and played on the field hockey team. Kuczka’s former coach called her a hero. She said Jean loved her team like her family, just like the children she put first Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dancing, singing and doing their thing! Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Cowden Elementary School just off Battlefield Road they teach the same curriculum as the other Springfield schools. Just in a very different way. Enter the building and you’ll see lots of decorations, flashing lights and teachers using headset microphones in exhorting their students to stand up in their seats, yell, sing or walk on a runway stage to come to the front of the class and take over teaching duties.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women are recovering in the hospital after escaping a fire in their home Sunday evening. The Springfield Fire Department says the cause is undetermined, but investigators are looking at several accidental causes. The home did have smoke alarms installed throughout the house. The fire damaged a significant amount of the home.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Drug Take Back Day: See locations near you for Saturday’s event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Agencies in the Ozarks will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Saturday for the annual Drug Take Back Day. Prescription drug abuse and disposal are both public and environmental health threats. Improper disposal of medications via sewers or landfills leads to surface water contamination. Returning unused or unwanted medicines to a pharmacy or bringing them to a law enforcement agency are the best methods for keeping these substances from entering the water supply.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A motorcycle crash kills a man near Protem, Mo.

NEAR PROTEM, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Robert Moyer, 52, of Arlington, Tx. ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree west of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. This is Troop...
PROTEM, MO
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Conway (Mo.) School District leaders consider 4-day school week

CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Conway School District is the next to consider a four-day school week. The debate follows many schools across the Ozarks that have already switched. The Conway School District says the move is needed for multiple reasons: teacher recruitment & retention. ”It’s one of those things...
CONWAY, MO
KYTV

Christian County updates its comprehensive plan

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s 7th Congressional District candidates discuss gun control. Missouri’s 7th Congressional District candidates discuss gun control. Buffalo National River Park rangers warn of increased traffic for elk, fall foliage viewing. Silver Dollar City investing $30 million in employee, guest, parking, infrastructure projects. MEET THE CANDIDATES:...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
REPUBLIC, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy