Queen of Clean: Hand washables
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What you need to clean your hand-washable items. 5. Take the hand-washable item and submerge them in water. 6. Gently squeeze the shampoo water thru the hand-washable item a few times and turn it over and repeat. 7. Remove from the water and lightly hand rinse.
SPONSORED The Place: Get Ready for the Holidays at Grand Village
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From unique, locally owned shops to fun restaurants and cozy bakeries, Grand Village is a one -stop shopping experience in Branson. Kadee Brosseau tells us more about what’s to love about Grand Village heading into the holiday season.
SPONSORED The Place: Catch the “Show that Started it All” in Branson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - They call it “The Show That Started It All” in Branson - The Baldknobbers. It may be October, but Christmas is right around the corner especially in Branson where the season kicks off November first. Kadee Brosseau caught up with Brandon and Megan Mabe, of the Baldknobbers, to talk about the current show as well as what audiences will experience when their Christmas show begins.
Check your kids Halloween candy for allergens
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s almost time to grab the buckets and head door to door for trick or treating, but not all Halloween candy is made the same. Peanuts, tree nuts, and milk are just a few common allergens and common candy ingredients. Manufacturers are required to list ingredients in the product, but many will also list the ingredients processed in the same factory.
Silver Dollar City investing $30 million in employee, guest, parking, infrastructure projects
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday that significant projects are underway at the park worth millions. Park officials say SDC is investing $30 million in projects for guests, employees, parking, and road and infrastructure improvements. The projects also include a student-employee housing project. Silver Dollar City is...
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teacher killed Monday in a shooting at a St. Louis high school had strong connections to Springfield. Jean Kuczka attended Missouri State University, where she studied physical education and played on the field hockey team. Kuczka’s former coach called her a hero. She said Jean loved her team like her family, just like the children she put first Monday.
Dancing, singing and doing their thing! Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Cowden Elementary School just off Battlefield Road they teach the same curriculum as the other Springfield schools. Just in a very different way. Enter the building and you’ll see lots of decorations, flashing lights and teachers using headset microphones in exhorting their students to stand up in their seats, yell, sing or walk on a runway stage to come to the front of the class and take over teaching duties.
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple says their rental house is making them sick. Tony Childers and Jennifer McCowan say they filed complaints with their landlords, FHS Property Management, but are being ignored. “The place needs to be torn down, frankly,” said Jennifer McCowan. They say they didn’t...
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 homeowners in a neighborhood in Springfield piled into a small tent on Monday night where a house that stood for nearly a century before developers demolished it. They voiced their concerns over what has become a controversial development project by BK&M LLC on...
2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women are recovering in the hospital after escaping a fire in their home Sunday evening. The Springfield Fire Department says the cause is undetermined, but investigators are looking at several accidental causes. The home did have smoke alarms installed throughout the house. The fire damaged a significant amount of the home.
Drug Take Back Day: See locations near you for Saturday’s event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Agencies in the Ozarks will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Saturday for the annual Drug Take Back Day. Prescription drug abuse and disposal are both public and environmental health threats. Improper disposal of medications via sewers or landfills leads to surface water contamination. Returning unused or unwanted medicines to a pharmacy or bringing them to a law enforcement agency are the best methods for keeping these substances from entering the water supply.
A motorcycle crash kills a man near Protem, Mo.
NEAR PROTEM, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Robert Moyer, 52, of Arlington, Tx. ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree west of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. This is Troop...
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri House District 133 in Springfield will elect a first-time representative to the statehouse in November. Democrat Amy Blansit faces Republican Melanie Stinnett. We asked both a question about Roe v. Wade.
What does the future of Christian County look like? You can help decide
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in 13 years, Christian County is about to update its Comprehensive Plan that serves as a guideline for managing future land use and services for one of the fastest-growing areas in the Ozarks. And they’d like the input of Christian County residents...
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
Conway (Mo.) School District leaders consider 4-day school week
CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Conway School District is the next to consider a four-day school week. The debate follows many schools across the Ozarks that have already switched. The Conway School District says the move is needed for multiple reasons: teacher recruitment & retention. ”It’s one of those things...
Christian County updates its comprehensive plan
Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
