Tallahassee, FL

Ruff ride: Coyote rescued from inside of car grille

 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Mechanics made a shocking discovery when they found a trapped coyote still inside the vehicle’s grille.

Employees at a Toyota dealership in Tallahassee found the coyote bloody, but alive, inside the vehicle that had been dropped off on Thursday, The Miami Herald reported.

The St. Francis Wildlife Association responded to the scene to help, and shared photos showing the terrified animal trapped in the car to its Facebook page. Rescuers noted the photos were taken quickly before crews arrived to take the car apart to free it.

Once the front of the car was removed, rescuers were able to safely remove the coyote from the grille and took her to a veterinary hospital.

Rescuers said in the Facebook post that the coyote had been hit the night before and spent the night in the grille of the car because the driver assumed the animal was dead. Rescuers said in the post, “We post this as a reminder to always CHECK YOUR VEHICLE after a strike with a wild animal when safe to do so! Not only is it important to check if the animal is still alive so we can assist right away; it is also important to check your car to see if it’s still safe to be driven.”

Rescuers told The Miami Herald that the animal was rescued just in time and had suffered fractures to her right front radius and ulna.

In an update posted to Facebook on Friday, St. Francis Wildlife Association said that the coyote made it out of surgery and is expected to make a full recovery in the coming months. The rescuers have started a fundraising campaign to pay for the cost of surgery and care for the animal as she recovers.

In a thank-you post on the Facebook page, rescuers said, “We could not have saved this coyote without all our help from our wildlife warriors. Thanks so much to our partners in veterinary medicine, to our supporters in the community, and to folks who choose mercy for suffering creatures everywhere.”

