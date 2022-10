Tiger Volleyball Alamogordo HighCourtesy 101.9 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio. Centennial defeated Alamogordo in straight sets (25-12, 25-3, 25-6). The Lady Tigers now 3-16, 0-6 in district, next play at Organ Mountain on Tuesday.

