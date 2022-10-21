Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
New members inducted into SRTC Thomasville National Technical Honor Society
The Thomasville chapter of the National Technical Honor Society at Southern Regional Technical College inducted 21 new members into the organization. These students represent many SRTC programs including Accounting, Business Technology, Early Childhood Care and Education, Interdisciplinary Studies, Associate of Science in Nursing, Paralegal Studies, Paramedicine, Respiratory Care, and Veterinary Technology.
wfxl.com
Albany Technical College appoints new President
The Technical College System of Georgia has appointed Dr. Emmett Griswold as President of Albany Technical College. Griswold has been a part of ATC and serves as the college’s Interim President since June 2022. Prior to his work in higher and technical education, Dr. Griswold had an extensive career...
wfxl.com
Albany Technical College offers new certificate program for Fall 2022
Albany Technical College (ATC) introduces a new Pharmacy Technology certificate, addressing the current and future needs of the pharmacy industry. This program started in the fall of 2022. The Pharmacy Technology Certificate prepares ATC students with short-term training to prepare them for entry-level employment in community, retail, and mail order...
wfxl.com
Eighteen students have been selected for the ABAC Ambassadors Program
Eighteen Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students have been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations the college has to offer. The process involves a application, letters of recommendation, and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as ambassadors.
wfxl.com
Stacey Abrams comes to Albany for a bus stop tour
Stacey Abrams has traveled throughout Georgia on her "Let's Get it Done" bus tour. Recently, new stops were added to the tour, including Albany. According to the Abrams Campaign, on her tour, Abrams spoke to Georgians about her vision for One Georgia. Abrams plans to speak at the Thornton Community...
wfxl.com
Police: Two Dawson runaway juveniles found safe
The Dawson Police Department has found Xavian and Anilah have both been located and are now in the custody of their parents. Thanks to everyone who provided information in their safe return. ORIGINAL: 10/24/2022. The Dawson Police Department needs the public's help in locating two runaway juveniles. 13-year-old Xavian Jackson...
wfxl.com
No injuries after mail truck catches fire in Baker County
Mail and a vehicle were lost in a fire in Baker County Monday. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says that a jeep and a lot of U.S. Mail caught fire in the 1000 block of Pretoria/Tarva Road. Deputies say that the mail delivery driver was unharmed. The post office in...
wfxl.com
Cordele man pleads guilty to 2021 bank robbery
A Cordele man is behind bars after entering a guilty plea in a bank robbery case from September of last year. 26-year-old Donald Wellons, Jr. or Cordele is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a quarter-million-dollar fine after he pleaded guilty to robbing the Planters First Bank last September.
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for theft of several vehicles in Albany
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for committing multiple motor vehicle thefts. Officers say on Saturday, October 21, the suspect in the photo had committed motor vehicle thefts from the Lucky 9 Gas Station located on the 1800 block of East Broad Ave and College Corner on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Blvd.
wfxl.com
Sylvester police: Dirt bikes, certain vehicles not allowed on public roadways
Sylvester police took to Facebook to remind the community that there are certain vehicles that are not allowed on public roadways. Police say that there has been a sudden increase in complaints about dirt bikes and personal transportation vehicles being driven on public roadways by juveniles who are not old enough to have a driver's license.
wfxl.com
"A chaotic scene.": Cordele Police say multiple people shot at restaurant Saturday night
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Multiple people were shot at a restaurant in Crisp County Saturday night. In a media release, the Cordele Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they encountered what they call a chaotic scene where multiple people had been shot. Investigators say four people who had been shot were taken to the hospital.
