Louisiana State

Addressing workplace violence in SC’s healthcare facilities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s an industry we all depend on, but it’s become more dangerous. Workplace violence in health care. Last month, analysis from Press Ganey’s National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators revealed two nurses are assaulted every hour, and just last week, a nurse practitioner was stabbed and killed by a patient in North Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz

Ted Metz is a Libertarian running for Secretary of State for Georgia. Metz is a Navy veteran and activist who previously worked in insurance. He previously ran against Republican Brian Kemp for Governor. He supports restoring hand-marked paper ballots and stricter penalties for voter fraud. He opposes electronic voting systems...
GEORGIA STATE
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger

Brad Raffensperger is a Republican running for reelection as Secretary of State for Georgia. Raffensberger is a structural engineer who has held the office since 2019. He previously represented District 50 in Georgia’s House of Representatives. He helped implement modern voting machines across Georgia. When Donald Trump questioned the...
GEORGIA STATE
Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones

Burt Jones is a Republican running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. Jones represents District 25 in the Georgia State Senate and has held the office since January 2013. He is a small business owner. He supports eliminating the state income tax, increasing funding for first responders, increasing election security, and...
GEORGIA STATE
Candidate for U.S House District 9 (D-GA): Mike Ford

Mike Ford is a Democrat running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 9 seat. Ford is an attorney and Vietnam War veteran from Macon, GA. Ford supports reproductive freedom, bringing green energy jobs to Georgia, expanding Medicare, and taxing multi-billion-dollar corporations.
GEORGIA STATE
South Carolina early voting begins: Where you can vote

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina voters can begin casting their ballots in the 2022 General Election starting Monday. The South Carolina Election Commission said the voting period runs from Oct 24 until Nov. 5. Voters are required to present a valid photo ID. IDs being accepted include:. SC...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

