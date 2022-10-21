Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Addressing workplace violence in SC’s healthcare facilities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s an industry we all depend on, but it’s become more dangerous. Workplace violence in health care. Last month, analysis from Press Ganey’s National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators revealed two nurses are assaulted every hour, and just last week, a nurse practitioner was stabbed and killed by a patient in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz
Ted Metz is a Libertarian running for Secretary of State for Georgia. Metz is a Navy veteran and activist who previously worked in insurance. He previously ran against Republican Brian Kemp for Governor. He supports restoring hand-marked paper ballots and stricter penalties for voter fraud. He opposes electronic voting systems...
FOX Carolina
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger is a Republican running for reelection as Secretary of State for Georgia. Raffensberger is a structural engineer who has held the office since 2019. He previously represented District 50 in Georgia’s House of Representatives. He helped implement modern voting machines across Georgia. When Donald Trump questioned the...
FOX Carolina
Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones
Burt Jones is a Republican running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. Jones represents District 25 in the Georgia State Senate and has held the office since January 2013. He is a small business owner. He supports eliminating the state income tax, increasing funding for first responders, increasing election security, and...
FOX Carolina
S.C. early voter turnout breaks record; ‘increased web traffic’ causes website crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Initial numbers are in and South Carolina voters turned out in record-breaking numbers for the first day of early voting. Forty-thousand people voted early, nearly doubling the previous one-day record for early voting in statewide primaries. Horry County has seven voting locations. In the Carolina...
FOX Carolina
‘It’s been an interesting case for me’: 1-on-1 with attorney for Brittanee Drexel's killer
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Scott Bellamy has been a lawyer for over 30 years in the Grand Strand. Bellamy said the Brittanee Drexel case and representing her killer, Raymond Moody, was by far the most unusual case he’s ever worked on. He wasn’t familiar with Moody until he was...
FOX Carolina
Candidate for U.S House District 9 (D-GA): Mike Ford
Mike Ford is a Democrat running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 9 seat. Ford is an attorney and Vietnam War veteran from Macon, GA. Ford supports reproductive freedom, bringing green energy jobs to Georgia, expanding Medicare, and taxing multi-billion-dollar corporations.
FOX Carolina
South Carolina early voting begins: Where you can vote
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina voters can begin casting their ballots in the 2022 General Election starting Monday. The South Carolina Election Commission said the voting period runs from Oct 24 until Nov. 5. Voters are required to present a valid photo ID. IDs being accepted include:. SC...
FOX Carolina
Candidate for Superintendent of Education (G-SC): Patricia Mickel
Patricia Mickel is a Green Party candidate running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina. Mickel is an educator who says she is fighting for equitable learning for all students, regardless of race, ability or religion. Read more about the campaign here.
FOX Carolina
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX
HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
FOX Carolina
$1 mil Powerball ticket sold in SC ahead of Monday’s drawing for $625 mil
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say a Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. Officials say the $1 million ticket was sold at the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in Myrtle Beach. The...
Comments / 1