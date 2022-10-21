ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-10-25@6:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Iranistan and Maplewood Avenue. No further details.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Assault

2022-10-25@10:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was assaulted at Popeyes on Fairfield Avenue and is bleeding from the hand according to radio reports.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Officers conducting investigation near local intersection, Danbury police say

DANBURY — Local police say an investigation is in progress near the intersection of Middle River and Aunt Hack roads. Danbury police notified the public on Facebook at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday night. They did not disclose the reason for the investigation but said residents can expect to see increased police activity in the area.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Merritt Crash With Fire

2022-10-24@4:55pm–#Fairfield CT– A crash with injuries on the Merritt Parkway southbound by exit 44. A car is down the embankment fully engulfed in flames. Sounds like everyone made it out of the car safely. This news report is made possible by:
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store

A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say. The fire happened at King Floor Supplies 2, located at 215 Island Brook Ave., just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the building houses hardwood floors and adhesives, so there was a concern with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night. Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M. Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments. The building...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Firefighters Battle A Commercial Fire

2022-10-24@10:13PM–Firefighters were called to a fire at King Floor Supplies at 215 Islandbrook Avenue in Bridgeport Monday night. The fire quickly went to two alarms as they battled the fire which contains hardwood floors and adhesive. Chief Lance Edwards said there was a concern with the chemicals. Surrounding businesses were also evacuated due to the heavy smoke and then the power was turned off to the area as well. King Floor Supplies accounted for all their employees. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Car Into A House

2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene.
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver

2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools

2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia’s hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O’Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia. This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor:
ANSONIA, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Break-In

2022-10-23@3:40pm–#Fairfield CT– A Falmouth Road resident came home to find their home broken into. Police investigating.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out

2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

