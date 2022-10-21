Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-25@6:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Iranistan and Maplewood Avenue. No further details.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Assault
2022-10-25@10:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was assaulted at Popeyes on Fairfield Avenue and is bleeding from the hand according to radio reports.
sheltonherald.com
Officers conducting investigation near local intersection, Danbury police say
DANBURY — Local police say an investigation is in progress near the intersection of Middle River and Aunt Hack roads. Danbury police notified the public on Facebook at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday night. They did not disclose the reason for the investigation but said residents can expect to see increased police activity in the area.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Merritt Crash With Fire
2022-10-24@4:55pm–#Fairfield CT– A crash with injuries on the Merritt Parkway southbound by exit 44. A car is down the embankment fully engulfed in flames. Sounds like everyone made it out of the car safely. This news report is made possible by:
Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Housatonic River In Kent
A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent. According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven...
News 12
Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store
A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say. The fire happened at King Floor Supplies 2, located at 215 Island Brook Ave., just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the building houses hardwood floors and adhesives, so there was a concern with...
Eyewitness News
2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night. Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M. Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments. The building...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Firefighters Battle A Commercial Fire
2022-10-24@10:13PM–Firefighters were called to a fire at King Floor Supplies at 215 Islandbrook Avenue in Bridgeport Monday night. The fire quickly went to two alarms as they battled the fire which contains hardwood floors and adhesive. Chief Lance Edwards said there was a concern with the chemicals. Surrounding businesses were also evacuated due to the heavy smoke and then the power was turned off to the area as well. King Floor Supplies accounted for all their employees. There were no reported injuries.
Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Car Into A House
2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene.
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver
2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools
2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia’s hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O’Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia. This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor:
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area. The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911...
darienite.com
Police: DUI Driver in Vehicle Accident Leaves the Scene Where Scooter Rider Is Injured, Lying on Roadway
A driver with more than double the legal blood-alcohol limit got into a motor vehicle accident with an e-scooter rider on the Post Road, then drove off, leaving the man lying on the pavement with serious injuries, Darien police said. The rider went in and out of consciousness, according to...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Break-In
2022-10-23@3:40pm–#Fairfield CT– A Falmouth Road resident came home to find their home broken into. Police investigating.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out
2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
