Shaker Heights, OH

Shaker Heights High School evacuated after police officer shoots man near building

By Maddi Hebebrand, Avery Williams, Kelly Kennedy
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were injured after a driver crashed into an apartment building Tuesday. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forestdale Ave. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. A total of four adults were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school

Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

33-year-old Wickliffe resident dies in motorcycle accident

The Willoughby Police and Fire Departments responded to the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street (State Route 640) at 4:37 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The 33-year-old Wickliffe resident, identified as Devin Jazbec, was transported to University Hospital Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, where he was pronounced deceased.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and RTA police are investigating after shots were fired at an RTA bus Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. Fred Young lives on the block and heard the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
CLEVELAND, OH

