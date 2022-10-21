Shaker Heights High School evacuated after police officer shoots man near building

Read full article on original website
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights Police search for vehicle of interest after multiple people shot
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are looking for a vehicle of interest after multiple people were shot Monday afternoon. According to police, around 12:15 p.m. they responded to Garfield Avenue after a caller said someone was shot in the head. When officers arrived at the scene they...
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
cleveland19.com
US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were injured after a driver crashed into an apartment building Tuesday. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forestdale Ave. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. A total of four adults were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center....
Body with gunshot wounds found on railroad tracks in Warren
There's a large police presence after a body was found near the intersection of North Street and North Park Avenue in Warren.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Willoughby police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday afternoon.
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
cleveland19.com
Suspect smashes window to steal car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car theft suspect caught on surveillance video is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. A 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 1800 block of West 65th Street on Oct. 16, according to police. The...
Pair arrested after shot fired in argument over buttermilk
Jeffrey Kadvan, 49 and Abraham Hammond, 67, are both expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.
cleveland19.com
Multiple explosions, fire break out at building on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a large fire at an auto repair shop in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. Cleveland Fire tells 19 News crews were called out to the area of East 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school
Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
Local Uber driver fights off armed carjacker: I-Team
A local Uber driver fought back when a suspect tried to carjack her at gunpoint in Euclid.
33-year-old Wickliffe resident dies in motorcycle accident
The Willoughby Police and Fire Departments responded to the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street (State Route 640) at 4:37 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The 33-year-old Wickliffe resident, identified as Devin Jazbec, was transported to University Hospital Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, where he was pronounced deceased.
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and RTA police are investigating after shots were fired at an RTA bus Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. Fred Young lives on the block and heard the...
cleveland19.com
2 in custody after Parma police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
cleveland19.com
Vermilion police release body cam video of alleged racist incident, assaults at Firelands high school party
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police are investigating reports of assault, underage drinking, and racial slurs being used at a Fireland High School football player’s house party. The school district has launched its own investigation. On Monday 19 Investigates received the body camera video from the police. The footage...
Driver walks away from police during traffic stop: Brunswick Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over in a parking for an expired registration at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 26. The driver reportedly began walking away and ignoring the officer’s commands. He was cited for expired plates and obstructing official business, and his vehicle was towed. Theft: Center Road. A cashier at...
cleveland19.com
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
