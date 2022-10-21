The day he beat 17-year-old Madison Sparrow in the head with an aluminum baseball bat, Noah Sharp said he "snapped." The then-19-year-old had loved Sparrow, he told police, and was "heartbroken" when their relationship ended in early summer 2020. Though they remained friendly after the breakup, that wasn't enough. Sharp wanted more. ...

