Prosecutor: Teen to plead guilty in Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students, injured 7 others

Oct. 16-22 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and Michigan State Police say it’s a time for parents to learn more about and get involved in their teens’ driving habits. “Studies have found that parents who are more involved in the education and the driving of their teenagers, they’re less likely to get in accidents,” said Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Spl./Lt. Derrick Carroll. “They’re 50% less likely to be in accidents and 71% less likely to drive while intoxicated.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO