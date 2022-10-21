Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Council draws line on multifamily projects
The Town Council last week took a deep dive into a lack of multi-family housing options in Queen Creek, acknowledging that it is facing a shortage of housing options while simultaneously working to attract employers whose workers will need affordable places to live. But council members drew a line in...
azbex.com
Paradise Valley Considers Scottsdale Plaza Renovation Plan
Town Council and other officials in Paradise Valley recently heard a presentation on plans by Highgate to renovate the Scottsdale Plaza Resort it purchased in 2019. A 10-item Statement of Direction for the Paradise Valley Planning Commission is scheduled for a review by Council at its Oct. 27 meeting and a vote Nov. 10. The Planning Commission review is expected to be completed by late March 2023.
KTAR.com
Phoenix pushes back remaining bulk trash pickup dates for 2022
PHOENIX – Residents of Phoenix should double-check the schedule before dragging out their bulk trash on previously scheduled pickup dates. The city has adjusted its bulk trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2022 to account for delays caused by staffing shortages. “Due to staffing challenges, the City of...
East Valley Tribune
QC school board raises substitute teacher pay
After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
AZFamily
Live in Gilbert? Here’s why your tap water might look weird in November
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a period of time. Residents living between McQueen and Greenfield Roads and Warner and Baseline Roads may see tap water color changes while the city inspects a critical water transmission main that runs alongside the Western Powerline Trail.
East Valley Tribune
QC Unified goes extra mile to find bus drivers
The Queen Creek Unified School District is resorting to a hiring tactic once reserved for elite athletes and upper-end business executives to fill its withering ranks of bus drivers. The district is offering signing bonuses and retention incentives to recruit, hire and keep them. A highly-skilled and specially licensed bus...
scottsdale.org
Project near Fashion Center would bring 529 new apartments
Developers have big plans for a big hole in the ground on 3.73 acres of prime real estate near the intersection of Scottsdale and Camelback roads, next to the Arizona Canal and the Scottsdale Fashion Square. After sitting fallow for years, the site is on course to become the home...
kawc.org
Groups want armed Clean Elections USA group banned from ballot intimidation in Arizona
PHOENIX -- Two political groups that encourage voting want a federal judge to order members of Clean Elections USA, some armed and in tactical gear, to stay away from ballot drop boxes in Arizona. A lawsuit filed Monday accuses members of the group and founder Melody Jennings of conducting a...
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
East Valley Tribune
City’s top education leaders give rosy assessments
The state of education in Scottsdale is strong and growing, according to the city’s two top education leaders. Speaking at a Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast Oct. 19, Scottsdale Community College President Dr. Eric Leshinskie and Scottsdale Unified Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel painted a rosy picture of how things are going under their respective control.
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff says it’s ‘absurd’ voters can’t drop off ballots without being harassed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke on the topic of election security Monday afternoon, following reports of possible voter intimidation over the past several days. “If your intentions are to draw focus on who you are and what you’re doing and try to passively intimidate others...
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Backing out of purchase contract not without risk
In separate articles recently published by CNBC and the Phoenix Business Journal, both reported that the number of homebuyers backing out of real estate contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months. According to the articles, 21.6% of buyers in the Phoenix-area market called off their real estate...
East Valley Tribune
Two marquee airport users make progress
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport grabbed headlines this past year when two major aerospace companies – business jet maker Gulfstream and space tourism company Virgin Galactic – announced plans to set up operations there. Despite current economic uncertainty surrounding inflation and interest rates, airport staff reported last week that those...
Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona
Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
Glendale Star
Market update: A little perspective means good news
If you’re a buyer, the good news is you have a lot of homes to choose from right now. If you’re a seller, the good news is that you are getting more for your home than last year and if you had sold it in February 2022. In...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back
A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
azbigmedia.com
Surprise ranks No. 1 in U.S. for attracting young homebuyers
The housing market is rapidly changing, and it’s scaring off many young people who were planning to buy their first home. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities where more (and fewer) young people are buying homes and our findings show that Surprise ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities with the most young homebuyers.
