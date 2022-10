ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge announced a revitalization of Lighthouse Road today. Asphalt removal will begin this week and will continue for approximately for two more weeks. Lighthouse Road will be closed just past the visitor center to all traffic October 31st through November 4th and November 7th through November 10th.

SAINT MARKS, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO