Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Related
Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico, Texas and Colorado have negotiated a proposed settlement that they say will end a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America, but the federal government and two irrigation districts that depend on the Rio Grande are objecting. New...
Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they should...
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
ELLABELL, GA. — A robotic dog delivered a champagne toast and Georgia's governor and junior U.S. senator shared a brief bipartisan celebration ahead of high-stakes elections as Hyundai Motor Group broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles. Just five months after Hyundai announced...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, NEB. — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
As election nears, Nevada county clerks grapple with burnout
CARSON CITY, NEV. — Aubrey Rowlatt is retiring early after one term as Carson City's clerk-recorder, having seen drastic changes in the way elections are administered and scrutinized in her small county office and across Nevada. Rowlatt's job duties go far beyond running the county's elections, but she said...
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
A potential 'tri-demic': Increase in RSV cases on top of flu season, COVID-19 could stress hospitals to capacity
RSV, a respiratory virus, is making young children, especially babies very sick and cases are on the rise in North Carolina. That's on top of an already active flu season, and COVID-19 as we head into the winter months. This is especially worrisome for parents concerned their children will get...
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no...
The scary spread of 'ghost forests' across the east coast
It may sound like a Halloween attraction, but the so-called ghost forests stretching across eastern U.S. coastal communities don't need paranormal activity to be terrifying. Scientists say the miles of gray, barren trees taking out once-healthy wetlands are a direct product of climate change. “It’s not something that’s going to...
'Tri-demic': Docs sound alarm on triple-threat of RSV, flu and COVID as hospitals strain
Doctors were prepared for a bad flu season but are worried about a multitude of viruses hitting children all at once. RSV, a respiratory virus, is making young children, especially babies, very sick, and cases are on the rise in North Carolina. That's on top of an already active flu...
NC treasurer's report slams state hospitals for profiting millions from Medicare
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hospitals are overcharging North Carolinians for health care, according to a new state report, which also concluded many hospitals are profiting from Medicare – to the tune of millions of dollars a year. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell says although hospitals claim to be losing...
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
NC Democrats, Republicans banking on star power to get voters to the polls
Big-name politicians and entertainers are descending on North Carolina stumping for candidates as the 2022 election season enters the home stretch. On Tuesday, they were focused on the neck-and-neck race for the state’s open U.S. Senate race. Partying with a purpose: Jam band star Dave Matthews headlines acoustic event...
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began...
'Revival is coming:' NC Republicans host event with Ted Cruz to get out the vote
With just two weeks until Election Day, candidates are relying on star power to make their final pitches to voters. Former Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz headlined an event in Johnston County on Tuesday afternoon to get out the vote for US Senate candidate Ted Budd. Get out the vote...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0