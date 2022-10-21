(Central Missouri and Kansas City) -- Major brush fires ripped through central Missouri and Kansas City over the weekend – temporarily closing interstates in and forcing some area people from their homes. The fires spread across parts of Boone and Cooper Counties Saturday night and Kansas City on Sunday. Due to visibility problems from smoke, Interstate-70 traffic temporarily closed Saturday night in mid Missouri and I-470 Sunday in Kansas City. Traffic was rerouted. The Red Cross has opened a shelter for fire victims at a church in central Missouri's Boonville. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety says now is not the time for outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire. Windy and dry conditions from the ongoing drought could led to the start of isolated fires.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO