KMBC.com

KC Zoo Welcomes new resident Aidan the Giraffe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is welcoming a new resident this fall. Aidan, a 3-year-old Masai giraffe, recently arrived from the Brevard Zoo in Florida. The KC Zoo says the youngster is 11 feet tall and weighs in at 1,200 pounds. When fully grown, he could be up to 18 feet tall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
KMBC.com

Halloween pirate ship finds new home in Raymore

RAYMORE, Mo. — A well-known Halloween pirate ship in Independence has set sail for new waters. For years the Gonzales family set up the ship to celebrate Halloween. In 2020, ship creator Keith Gonzales died from COVID-19. His family put up the ship last Halloween to honor him but they decided they couldn't do it anymore.
RAYMORE, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 24th, 2022

(Central Missouri and Kansas City) -- Major brush fires ripped through central Missouri and Kansas City over the weekend – temporarily closing interstates in and forcing some area people from their homes. The fires spread across parts of Boone and Cooper Counties Saturday night and Kansas City on Sunday. Due to visibility problems from smoke, Interstate-70 traffic temporarily closed Saturday night in mid Missouri and I-470 Sunday in Kansas City. Traffic was rerouted. The Red Cross has opened a shelter for fire victims at a church in central Missouri's Boonville. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety says now is not the time for outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire. Windy and dry conditions from the ongoing drought could led to the start of isolated fires.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

