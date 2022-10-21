Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
KC Zoo Welcomes new resident Aidan the Giraffe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is welcoming a new resident this fall. Aidan, a 3-year-old Masai giraffe, recently arrived from the Brevard Zoo in Florida. The KC Zoo says the youngster is 11 feet tall and weighs in at 1,200 pounds. When fully grown, he could be up to 18 feet tall.
Kansas City police address concerns, rumors of missing Black women
Kansas City leaders spoke about addressing concerns in the community of missing Black women after a Excelsior Springs abuse case.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
Halloween pirate ship finds new home in Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — A well-known Halloween pirate ship in Independence has set sail for new waters. For years the Gonzales family set up the ship to celebrate Halloween. In 2020, ship creator Keith Gonzales died from COVID-19. His family put up the ship last Halloween to honor him but they decided they couldn't do it anymore.
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
Kansas City police locate woman not from area
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a woman Monday that was missing since. The department had asked for help in finding her.
Driver delivering for Amazon found dead after suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs
A driver working for Amazon was found dead from a suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs, according to the Ray County Sheriff's Office.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Police locate woman who drove to KCMO, had not been seen since Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Blackmore has been found and is safe. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a woman who drove to town but has not been seen since Saturday. According to KCPD, 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore is not from the area but...
Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash
Michael E. Douglas, 64, the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26, has died, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday.
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
KCMO woman offers refuge to horses during fire near I-470, Raytown Road
As an afternoon fire near I-470 and Raytown Road pushed north toward Bannister Road, owners of horses in the area packed up their animals to escape the rolling waves of smoke headed their way.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 24th, 2022
(Central Missouri and Kansas City) -- Major brush fires ripped through central Missouri and Kansas City over the weekend – temporarily closing interstates in and forcing some area people from their homes. The fires spread across parts of Boone and Cooper Counties Saturday night and Kansas City on Sunday. Due to visibility problems from smoke, Interstate-70 traffic temporarily closed Saturday night in mid Missouri and I-470 Sunday in Kansas City. Traffic was rerouted. The Red Cross has opened a shelter for fire victims at a church in central Missouri's Boonville. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety says now is not the time for outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire. Windy and dry conditions from the ongoing drought could led to the start of isolated fires.
Family of Merriam stabbing victim speaks out
The family of a Merriam deadly stabbing victim says someone attacked him with a knife while he was sleeping in his Johnson County apartment.
Country music star Wynonna Judd announces show in Kansas City
Country music singer Wynonna Judd's "The Final Tour" will make a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 3, 2023.
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
