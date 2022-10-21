ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

kusi.com

San Diego People: The 2022 Chula Vista Mayoral Race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, and the Chula Vista Mayoral race is expected to be one of the closest in San Diego County. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann are campaigning against each other to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista. Both candidates...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board Subdistrict C

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cody Petterson wants San Diego Unified to invest in targeted programing and resources for traditionally under-served student population, implement Universal Transitional Kindergarten, ease teacher shortage, reduce class sizes, and get counselors in every school. Petterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his candidacy in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Soirée to raise funds for SDPD K9 Unit on Saturday, Oct. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The K-9 service dogs in San Diego play a fundamental role in fighting crime and de-escalating violent situations. They also keep the city safe by doing bomb sweeps of major events like Comic-con and the Padres games. The San Diego Police Dept. is holding a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

California Wolf Center rehabilitates and reintegrates wolves into wild

JULIAN (KUSI) – The California Wolf Center was founded in 1977, originally named the Julian Center for Science and Education, by Paul and Judy Kenis. What started with just two North American gray wolves grew into a sanctuary for dozens of the gorgeous wild creatures. Their primary mission is...
JULIAN, CA
kusi.com

Law Enforcement Torch Run benefits Special Olympics Southern California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Police Dept. will serve as the Torch Run kick-off agency this year on Oct. 25 from 9:30 – 10 a.m. The entirety of the Troch Run will last through Nov. 11, and hundreds of law enforcement officials will carry the Flame of Hope, including policemen and women from three counties and 65 Southern California communities. The event functions to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Southern California.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
DEL MAR, CA
kusi.com

National City Mayoral Race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Alejandra Sotelo-Solis is running for re-election as mayor of National City. Sotelo-Solis is a third generation National City resident, graduate of Sweetwater High School and alumnae of UC San Diego.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
kusi.com

California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher touts new app designed to prevent homelessness

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Pickleball coach Mike Branon authors “The Joy of Pickleball”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Pickleball Coach Mike Branon has authored a new book titled, “The Joy of Pickleball: The Definitive Guide for the Senior Player.”. Branon is an avid pickleball player himself, and wrote the book by combining his love for the game with the essential coaching techniques that he’s developed over the years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDUSD School Board addresses significant drop in reading & math proficiency

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District announced today that a U.S. Department of Education report found that reading scores for fourth- and eighth-grade students were largely unchanged since 2019, while math results declined. The 2022 candidates for the SDUSD School Board are focusing on these shifts in their rapport.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDSU says limited number of men’s basketball tickets available

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State University announced Monday that it has a “very limited supply” of 2022-23 men’s basketball season tickets for sale, due to high interest in the No. 19-ranked team. According to a news release, this year’s season ticket package includes one...

