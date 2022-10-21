Read full article on original website
San Diego People: The 2022 Chula Vista Mayoral Race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, and the Chula Vista Mayoral race is expected to be one of the closest in San Diego County. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann are campaigning against each other to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista. Both candidates...
Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board Subdistrict C
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cody Petterson wants San Diego Unified to invest in targeted programing and resources for traditionally under-served student population, implement Universal Transitional Kindergarten, ease teacher shortage, reduce class sizes, and get counselors in every school. Petterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his candidacy in the...
Soirée to raise funds for SDPD K9 Unit on Saturday, Oct. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The K-9 service dogs in San Diego play a fundamental role in fighting crime and de-escalating violent situations. They also keep the city safe by doing bomb sweeps of major events like Comic-con and the Padres games. The San Diego Police Dept. is holding a...
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon is one of San Diego’s County’s largest constituencies, one that represents San Diego in its diversity, differing cultures, and split political makeup. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers,...
Freedom Revival highlights candidates at Waterfront Park event Saturday, Oct. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Freedom Revival will be hsoting a large event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-7 p.m. at Waterfront Park at 1600 Pacific Hwy. The group speaks on Christian values regarding politics and society, and has issues a 2022 voter guide in accordance with their core values.
California Wolf Center rehabilitates and reintegrates wolves into wild
JULIAN (KUSI) – The California Wolf Center was founded in 1977, originally named the Julian Center for Science and Education, by Paul and Judy Kenis. What started with just two North American gray wolves grew into a sanctuary for dozens of the gorgeous wild creatures. Their primary mission is...
San Diego County Assessor candidate Jordan Marks: I am the Anti-Tax candidate
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County’s office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, released a free real estate fraud notification service called “Owner Alert.”. Marks boasted that their office delivered record high savings to San Diegans last year, and has...
Average San Diego County gas price drops for 19th consecutive day
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 19th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing a half cent to $5.76. The average price has dropped 67.5 cents over the past 19 days, including...
Matt Gunderson: Catherine Blakespear needs to resign amid SANDAG scandals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending revealed millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, to potentially favored vendors. Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherine Blakespear for 38th State Senate District, and is calling...
Law Enforcement Torch Run benefits Special Olympics Southern California
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Police Dept. will serve as the Torch Run kick-off agency this year on Oct. 25 from 9:30 – 10 a.m. The entirety of the Troch Run will last through Nov. 11, and hundreds of law enforcement officials will carry the Flame of Hope, including policemen and women from three counties and 65 Southern California communities. The event functions to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Southern California.
Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
National City Mayoral Race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Alejandra Sotelo-Solis is running for re-election as mayor of National City. Sotelo-Solis is a third generation National City resident, graduate of Sweetwater High School and alumnae of UC San Diego.
California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
Jordan Marks, candidate for County Assessor, announces free fraud-fighting service
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County’s office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, released a free real estate fraud notification service called “Owner Alert”. Marks boasted that their office delivered record high savings to San Diegans last year, and...
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher touts new app designed to prevent homelessness
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate...
SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera: Students experienced a difficult transition back to school
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced earlier this month. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect...
San Diego Pickleball coach Mike Branon authors “The Joy of Pickleball”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Pickleball Coach Mike Branon has authored a new book titled, “The Joy of Pickleball: The Definitive Guide for the Senior Player.”. Branon is an avid pickleball player himself, and wrote the book by combining his love for the game with the essential coaching techniques that he’s developed over the years.
SDUSD School Board addresses significant drop in reading & math proficiency
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District announced today that a U.S. Department of Education report found that reading scores for fourth- and eighth-grade students were largely unchanged since 2019, while math results declined. The 2022 candidates for the SDUSD School Board are focusing on these shifts in their rapport.
San Diego Wave FC loses on stoppage time goal to Portland in NWSL Semifinal
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Wave FC’s hopes of a berth in the NWSL Championship in its inaugural season ended with a 2-1 loss to Portland Thorns FC in a semifinal Sunday in Portland, Oregon with substitute Crystal Dunn scoring the winning goal three minutes into second-half stoppage time.
SDSU says limited number of men’s basketball tickets available
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State University announced Monday that it has a “very limited supply” of 2022-23 men’s basketball season tickets for sale, due to high interest in the No. 19-ranked team. According to a news release, this year’s season ticket package includes one...
