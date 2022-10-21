SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Police Dept. will serve as the Torch Run kick-off agency this year on Oct. 25 from 9:30 – 10 a.m. The entirety of the Troch Run will last through Nov. 11, and hundreds of law enforcement officials will carry the Flame of Hope, including policemen and women from three counties and 65 Southern California communities. The event functions to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Southern California.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO