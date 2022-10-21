Read full article on original website
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”
Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
Only 15 superhero movies have ever crossed $1 billion — here they all are
The highest-grossing superhero movies of all time largely consist of Marvel movies. Only four DC movies are currently on the list.
Delish
'Cobra Kai' Star Ralph Macchio Didn't Hold Back About His Real-Life Feud With William Zabka
The simmering on-screen tension between Cobra Kai co-stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka? Not completely far from reality. On October 16, Ralph spoke with The Guardian in an exclusive interview about his new book, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. He revealed all in his memoir, including his regret over former co-star Elisabeth Shue's storyline to a near casting in Friends. However, fans everywhere shrieked when Ralph admitted that then- and now-castmate William never got along.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
thedigitalfix.com
Sorry Black Adam and Dwayne Johnson, killing villains is dumb
For as long as I’ve been a fan of comic books and superhero movies, I’ve hated the argument that heroes should kill their enemies. So when Dwayne Johnson was all over the trades claiming his new DC movie Black Adam was different from other films in the genre because the titular anti-hero wasn’t afraid to turn bad guys into corpses, I couldn’t help but roll my eyes.
There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment is important
hypebeast.com
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Abduct Kevin Bacon in New 'Holiday Special' Trailer
Marvel Studios has dropped off the first official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, written and directed by Guardians filmmaker James Gunn. The special, which concludes Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn.
Quentin Tarantino Had Rosario Dawson Watch 50 Trailers of Bad Movies for ‘Death Proof’
Rosario Dawson once joked that it was upsetting when Quentin Tarantino would have her watch several trailers for bad movies for ‘Death Proof.'
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Debuts New Poster Featuring Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror looms large in a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man 3 officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige declared the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released its first trailer earlier today, giving fans a new look at Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang. Much like previous Ant-Man posters, a new poster for the third film in the trilogy shrinks Ant-Man and Wasp down, while also unmasking Kang the Conqueror.
startattle.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Paul Rudd
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Startattle.com – Ant-Man 3 movie. Starring :...
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale
House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
James Cameron says that characters in Marvel and DC movies 'all act like they're in college' and 'that's not the way to make movies'
James Cameron said that Marvel and DC characters don't experience "things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose."
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Official Trailer and Poster
Following a leak, Marvel Studios has now dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Originally shown as the recent D23 Expo event, the latest official look serves to build anticipation for the film set to introduce Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The over two-minute trailer...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
