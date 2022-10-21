Read full article on original website
Barbara Shook, 82, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Sue Graves, age 85, Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Carson United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022. Notes: You may sign the guest register and view a complete obituary at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
Peggy Long, 80, Peru
Visitation Location:Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, NE. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Visitation End:7 p.m. - family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorials:Auburn Memorial Library Foundation or Arthritis Foundation. Funeral Home:Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, NE. Cemetery:. Notes:A memorial service will be held at a later date.
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Ankeny 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny volleyball looked every bit the part of a state championship caliber team Tuesday night at the expense of Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln.
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
(Red Oak) -- Investigators believe high winds may have rekindled a grass fire from two weeks ago and burned 750 acres near Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after a small fire in a ditch was reported late Sunday afternoon, but within three minutes it was spreading north and they weren't sure it could be stopped. Nearly 12 dozen firefighters from 18 different departments responded. Two fire fighters received what Hamman describes as very minor burns. Hamman credits the dozen farmers on tractors, pulling discs and cutting fire breaks in the fields, for stopping the fire from spreading to the western half of the county.
Reported serial killer under investigation in Fremont County
(Thurman) -- State and local officials are searching for clues in connection with an alleged serial killer in Fremont County. According to a published report on newsweek.com over the weekend, cadaver dogs recently discovered suspected human remains at spots identified in a remote location near Thurman. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation based on information from a woman claiming her father murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children. Lucy Studey told Newsweek her father, Donald Dean Studey, would direct her and her siblings to help him as he transported bodies--using a wheelbarrow in the warmer months and a toboggan in winter. Studey alleges her father killed 50 to 70 women over three decades before his death in March, 2013 at the age of 75. In most cases, the victims were transients or sex workers from the Omaha area.
Nebraska takes over No. 1 in AVCA Volleyball Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the new No. 1 ranked team in the AVCA Division I Volleyball Rankings. The Huskers received 48 first-place votes to jump past Texas and Louisville into the top spot. Texas is No. 2 while San Diego, Louisville and Wisconsin are also in the top five. Check...
Mold issues keep Shen museum closed
(Shenandoah) -- What started as a renovation project morphed into a cleanup effort at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. Located at 800 West Sheridan Avenue, the museum has been closed since July because of mold issues discovered in the building. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," Museum Director Becky Barr says the discovery followed the installation of new doors.
Fire reported in Red Oak
(KMAland) -- Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce reports a house fire occurred in Red Oak early Sunday morning. According to Bruce, the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of East Prospect Street shortly before 2 AM. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the entire front of the...
Fremont County firefighters battle nearly 350 acre brush fire
(Sidney) -- Firefighters in Fremont County had their hands full with a large brush fire Sunday afternoon. The majority of the fire departments throughout the county, along with several local farmers, battled a large field fire in the vicinity of 235th Street southeast of the Fremont County Golf Course. Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon tells KMA News that an initial report came to the Riverton Fire Department shortly before 2:40 p.m., who immediately called for mutual aid.
Nebraska's Allick repeats as Big Ten Freshman of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick has been named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week for a second straight week. Allick led the Huskers to sweeps over No. 12 Purdue and Illinois last week, averaging 3.17 kills per set with a .548 hitting percentage. View the complete...
Creighton's Nembhard lands on Cousy Award Watch List
(KMAland) -- Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard is among 23 to be named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List. The Cousy Award is given annually to the top point guard in college basketball. Others on the list from regional conferences include Grant Sheffield of Oklahoma, Max Abmas of Oral Roberts, Mike Miles Jr. of TCU and Tyrese Hunter of Texas.
Massive Montgomery County fire prompts mutual aid response
(Red Oak) -- It took all hands on deck to battle a major brush fire in Montgomery County late Sunday evening. Firefighters from numerous KMAland departments joined local farmers in battling a field fire in the vicinity of Highway 34 and A Avenue. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News the county's communications center and Red Oak's Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly after 4:45 p.m. regarding a small ditch fire.
Page, Pottawattamie, Montgomery counties placed under burn bans
(Red Oak) -- Open burning is snuffed out in three KMAland counties following dry conditions and a rash of brush fires across the region. Emergency management officials Tuesday announced burn bans are in place in Page, Pottawattamie, and Montgomery counties effective immediately. The bans prohibit all open and controlled burning in all three counties unless an official burn permit has been issued by the proper fire chiefs. Despite Monday's rainfall and forecast chances later in the week, officials say accumulation amounts will provide little to no relief from the continuing moisture deficits in the county and region. Dry and windy conditions are also catalysts for fast-moving wildfires, such as those experienced in the area over the weekend. One such brush fire consumed around 750 acres Sunday afternoon and evening. It took 18 area departments to bring it under control. Another incident in Fremont County Sunday scorched nearly 350 acres.
Red Oak schools post slight dip in enrollment
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are optimistic despite a decrease in enrollment this year. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News his district sits at 1,034 students for its certified enrollment for the 2022-23 school year, a decrease of 39 students from the previous year. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Despite the decline, Lorenz says he and his staff will continue to focus on the ways they can improve the school's offerings to draw more students back to the district.
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
