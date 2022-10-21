Well, all we can say is that we are pretty sure Barrett-Jackson is glad they came to Texas. Their second annual Houston auction last weekend surpassed $31.4 million in total sales -- and Barrett Jackson says it completes the most successful year in the auction company's 50-year history. The auction house says in total, 481 vehicles sold at No Reserve for over $30.6 million, while 269 pieces of automobilia sold for over $809,000 bringing the total auction sales to more than $31.4 million. The auction also set more than 30 world-record auction sales.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO