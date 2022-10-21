Read full article on original website
MLive.com
USA senior proves that patience and perseverance are part of the pursuit
SEBEWAING, MI – Olivia Peter had seen it enough. The clock at the finish line hitting the 23-minute mark was becoming a frustrating sight – especially when it happened three times right before her eyes in the homestretch. A senior on the Unionville-Sebewaing Area girls cross country team,...
Saginaw Heritage receiver Braylon Isom reaches high point
SAGINAW, MI – Braylon Isom wasn’t satisfied with being the top receiver in the Saginaw Valley League. He wasn’t satisfied with qualifying for the playoffs only to lose.
MLive.com
Saluting top performers with Bay City Player of the Week for Week 9
BAY CITY, MI – We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
MLive.com
Five tidbits for Bay City area’s high school football playoff games
BAY CITY, MI – The regular season gives way to the postseason, where every game has the season on the line. The MLive Bay City coverage area sends eight teams to the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for 2022, and all eight are in action with 7 p.m. Friday games. Here’s a look at five tidbits for the area’s Week 10 slate.
17 Flint-area teams qualify for MHSAA football playoffs
FLINT – The Flint-area will be well represented in the 2022 MHSAA high school football playoffs. There will be 17 teams in the various fields. Another two – Lake Fenton and Powers Catholic – barely missed qualifying.
See who and where 17 Flint-area football playoff teams will be playing
FLINT – Here are the first-round playoff matchups for the 17 Flint-area teams that will enter the postseason this week. Times and dates have yet to be determined.
Five things to know about Saginaw-area football playoff matchups
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the qualifiers and brackets for the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs, which begin Friday. Fifteen Saginaw-area teams qualified, with nine getting home games to start the playoffs.
‘Generational talent’ takes Charles Rogers to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame
He was the superstar, the generational talent that dominated in three different sports and is talked about as one of the greatest athletes in Saginaw history. And this year, Charles Rogers takes that legacy to the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame,. Rogers and the other members of the Class of 2022 will be inducted Sunday, Nov. 6, at Horizons Conference Center.
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss
Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
nbc25news.com
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields
This week, Mid-Michigan Now Sports Director Sam Ali spoke one-on-one with Flint native and undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields. Here is the full interview:
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
Democrat incumbent facing Republican challenger for Bay County Clerk seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two candidates are vying for a chance to head the Bay County Clerk’s office on Nov. 8. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary. Her challenger, Republican Janis Gorski-Taylor, had no opponent in the primary. Zanotti is...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
abc12.com
15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting girl in Bay City
A 15-year-old boy is accused of negligent use of a firearm for the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a residence in Bay City. Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting. Police believe the victim was with a 15-year-old boy, who she knows, when the shooting happened....
WNEM
The Flint Weather ball turns pink!!
Here are the top stories we're following today. A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 23. Updated: 23 hours...
Juvenile suspect arrested in shooting of Bay City teenage girl
BAY CITY, MI — Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of accidentally shooting a fellow teen in Bay City. The shooting occurred about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a house in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City’s East Side. Police arrived to find a 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.
WILX-TV
Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
