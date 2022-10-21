ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: Progressives ‘extraordinarily clueless’ on crime

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWB1N_0ii678R300

MSNBC personality Joe Scarborough slammed progressives on Friday as being alarmingly out of touch with voters’ concerns about rising crime rates ahead of critical midterm elections next month.

The “Morning Joe” co-anchor targeted Democrats after the left-leaning network aired a segment with a focus group of black voters in Philadelphia. The voters, all Democrats, identified crime as their biggest concern and expressed frustration that lawmakers haven’t adequately addressed the crisis.

“That is so jarring and we hear it everywhere,” Scarborough said after watching the focus group’s responses. “We hear it from Philadelphia to New York to San Francisco. In an Oklahoma debate yesterday, or a couple of days ago, the Democratic candidate said crime was higher per capita there than in New York, and was laughed off the stage — it ended up being the case.”

“There’s a massive crime wave, and, you know, yes, it does fall on both parties, but when you have woke DAs in Philadelphia basically saying they don’t have a crime problem, when you have cops quitting left and right in Philadelphia because, you know, they’re not going to risk their lives so they can arrest people who are going to be out on the street the next day,” Scarborough added.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CUdkU3mXD8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=177&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Scarborough went on to argue that progressive policymakers in Philadelphia were effectively telling their residents “don’t believe your lying eyes” despite evidence of mounting crime.

“Progressives on crime in places like Philadelphia and New York are so extraordinarily clueless,” Scarborough said during Friday’s edition of “Morning Joe.” “It’s maddening. And yet, you see it in these focus groups.”

Public safety has emerged as a critical issue in midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Republican lawmakers have routinely accused their Democratic counterparts of embracing soft-on-crime policies even as cities become more unsafe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3YiA_0ii678R300
The “Morning Joe” host slammed “woke DAs” for downplaying the crime problem.
MSNBC

In Philadelphia, police had reported 424 homicides in 2022 through Wednesday. That number was a 2% decrease compared to last year’s record-high murder rate, though homicides are still up 58% compared to 2019.

This week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams argued the media has created a false “perception” of rampant subway crime — despite statistics showing violent crime this year through August was up 39% compared to 2019 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNy26_0ii678R300
Joe Scarborough slammed progressives ahead of key midterm elections.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Adams, a Democrat who ran on a promise to make the city safer, reversed course and acknowledged New York has “real crime to deal with” after CNBC confronted him with The Post’s cover story detailing his past remarks.

MSNBC’s Elise Jordan agreed with Scarborough, noting that progressive messaging on crime has been “condescending” to those who experience it on a daily basis.

Jordan held up a copy of The Post while making her point.

“You look at the cover of the New York Post and you have Eric Adams saying, ‘Oh, crime’s not that bad in New York,'” Jordan said. “I don’t know about you, but I know a lot of people, if they can afford to not take the subway, they aren’t taking the subway these days.”

Comments / 7

Rugerm44
4d ago

vote all democrats out in November It's not rocket science

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Fetterman would back Biden in 2024; Oz would support Trump

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) both said during Tuesday’s debate they would support their parties’ standard-bearers if they decided to make presidential bids in 2024. Their answers came during a debate hosted by Nexstar, which owns The Hill, in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy