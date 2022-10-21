Read full article on original website
Tom Brady celebrates a 'perfect night' amid Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors
Tom Brady celebrated a Tampa Bay Buccaneers win by fishing with his son. The NFL quarterback shared a photo to Instagram as he continues to field divorce rumors.
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
Gisele Bündchen and Pete Davidson: Internet trolls Tom Brady, says model should date actor amid split rumors
The Internet remains undefeated, unlike Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are 2-2 this season. With reports that both Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce attorneys, the Twitter community is already trolling the quarterback, hypothesizing who Bündchen might date next.
NFL World Reacts To 'Nasty' Tom Brady, Gisele News
Divorces can often get ugly and that appears to be happening for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to a report, things are getting "nasty" between the legendary NFL quarterback and the all-time supermodel. "Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say,"...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Marshawn Lynch has priceless reaction after realizing he dropped F-bomb on live TV
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, gave a highly entertaining interview on ESPN during the Cal-Washington game on Saturday night, dropping an F-bomb on live TV in front of a man who has never said a curse word in his entire life. Lynch, a Cal alumnus, was at...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
Fetterman stumbles during debate when questioned about flip-flop on support for fracking
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate when asked about prior statements he made about fracking, a process he now says he supports.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say
A 10-year-old Florida girl escaped two kidnapping attempts last week according to Fort Lauderdale police, and part of her flight was caught on home security video.
Curt Schilling says Trevor Bauer will never play baseball again: ‘It’s not going to get better for him’
Twenty-year MLB veteran Curt Schilling does not think suspended pitcher Trevor Bauer will ever pitch again, saying the current climate will not allow him to return.
Hobby Lobby CEO inspires with faith-over-fortune message after giving up company: 'Wealth can be a curse'
Hobby Lobby CEO David Green shared his inspiring message of faith in deciding to choose God over his successful craft store chain while on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris had 600 rounds of ammunition, complained about being a 'loner': police
Orlando Harris, the 19-year-old who carried out Monday's St. Louis school shooting, brought over 600 rounds of ammunition and wrote about how lonely he felt prior to the attack.
Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
Georgia election official asks Biden, Abrams how many records they need to break to get apology
Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is "Jim Crow 2.0" has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration. "How many turnout records do...
