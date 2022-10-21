Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend 2nd Street camp sweep: Some allowed to stay an extra couple of days
The City of Bend is executing a “clean up” on NE 2nd Street between Franklin and Greenwood avenues, meaning all of the homeless campers set up there have to gather their belongings and move out by Tuesday. At least, that was the case until Monday. “We made the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Lace up the skates: Ice season begins at Bend Pavilion
Bend Park and Recreation opened ice season at The Pavilion Tuesday after some late summer-like weather put a hold on the season. The Pavilion will be open from pre-dawn to late night, seven days a week, through April — weather permitting, BPRD said. Activities include public open skate opportunities...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Culver School District brings kids home from camp over non-binary counselors
Last Monday, 6th graders from Culver Middle School set off for camp, but came home the same day. The school district opted to bring students home from Camp Tamarack after some of them reported feeling uncomfortable with the sexual identity of certain counselors, prompting the camp to defend the high school-aged students.
Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls
Bystanders spotted and rescued two people from the Deschutes River at Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported. The post Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ War Stories: Anne Graham
After turning 18. She joined the U.S. Navy, serving on a nuclear submarine. And after the war, life brought her to a career of engineering and public service in the City of Redmond. This is veteran Anne Graham’s war story.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Water rights: Thornburgh resort applicants ask to amend final master plan
The planned Thornburgh Destination Resort near Redmond is asking to amend its proposal because of water use. Monday night, several community members gathered at a Deschutes County public hearing, all with a similar thing on their mind. “Nobody here understands those charts, but they do understand that we are running...
centraloregondaily.com
Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 9-155 proposes $250M in improvements to all Bend La Pine Schools
The Bend La Pine School District is seeking voter approval of nearly $250 million dollars in bonds in the upcoming election. The bonds are earmarked for safety and security improvements in all the schools and renovations in some of the older schools. Here’s how the money would be spent if...
opb.org
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies
Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics. PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon Dept. of Forestry says fire season in Central Oregon over
Fire season is over in Central Oregon. That’s the call by the Oregon Department of Forestry when it comes to lands that it protects. This includes lands protected under the John Day Unit, including the Fossil Sub-Unit; the Prineville Unit, including the Sisters Sub-Unit; and The Dalles Unit. OSF...
KTVZ
Bend’s Olivia Knox’s music career takes off after posting video on Tik Tok
Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her EP at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on Tik Tok overnight.
centraloregondaily.com
19th Annual Bend Venture Conference winners announced
Seven companies were awarded a total of $665,000 this weekend at the 19th Annual Bend Venture Conference hosted by EDCO. At the Tower Theatre, 14 finalists presented their ideas and business models for the chance to land investments. “After months of meetings between our companies and investors, it is hugely...
Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses
A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Accused Serial Burglar Arrested In Bend
BEND, OR -- Bend Police say they've arrested a woman responsible for a string of break-ins in Bend and Redmond. At about 9:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a burglary in the 63000 block of Nels Anderson Road in Bend. The business owner was watching the suspect inside the business on video surveillance. Responding officers say they saw Laura Marie Zachary, a 30-year-old Bend resident, run from the scene. After a short foot pursuit, officers took Zachary into custody without incident.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Woman arrested in 15-business burglary spree in Bend, Redmond
Police say they have arrested a Bend woman believed to be responsible for 15 different burglaries at businesses in Bend and Redmond over the past six weeks. That includes nine burglaries Redmond Police reported last week. Laura Marie Zachary, 30, faces 13 counts of burglary, 13 counts of criminal mischief,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Security video shows Big O Bagels burglar trying to break open safe
Security camera video shows a burglar trying to break into a small safe at a Redmond business. It’s one of at least nine burglaries at over six days last week that Redmond Police are investigating. The video was recorded at Big O Bagels on SW 17th Street, which Redmond...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Governor candidates Kotek, Johnson make campaign stops in Central Oregon
Two of the top candidates for Oregon governor stopped in Central Oregon Tuesday, two weeks before ballots are due. Democrat Tina Kotek held an event in Bend focusing on defending reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, college students, local leaders came out to outline how this election could impact the issue of abortion and to urge people to vote.
Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County runs ballot counting test ahead of election
Just to be prepared for the upcoming election, 1,500 hand-marked test ballots in Deschutes County are being run through a logic and accuracy test. The third party vendor system being used, called Clear Ballot is state and federally certified. 157,000 ballots were mailed to registered voters in Deschutes County. The...
Comments / 0