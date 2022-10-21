ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Lace up the skates: Ice season begins at Bend Pavilion

Bend Park and Recreation opened ice season at The Pavilion Tuesday after some late summer-like weather put a hold on the season. The Pavilion will be open from pre-dawn to late night, seven days a week, through April — weather permitting, BPRD said. Activities include public open skate opportunities...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Culver School District brings kids home from camp over non-binary counselors

Last Monday, 6th graders from Culver Middle School set off for camp, but came home the same day. The school district opted to bring students home from Camp Tamarack after some of them reported feeling uncomfortable with the sexual identity of certain counselors, prompting the camp to defend the high school-aged students.
CULVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ War Stories: Anne Graham

After turning 18. She joined the U.S. Navy, serving on a nuclear submarine. And after the war, life brought her to a career of engineering and public service in the City of Redmond. This is veteran Anne Graham’s war story.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Water rights: Thornburgh resort applicants ask to amend final master plan

The planned Thornburgh Destination Resort near Redmond is asking to amend its proposal because of water use. Monday night, several community members gathered at a Deschutes County public hearing, all with a similar thing on their mind. “Nobody here understands those charts, but they do understand that we are running...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors

Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
CULVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies

Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics. PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon Dept. of Forestry says fire season in Central Oregon over

Fire season is over in Central Oregon. That’s the call by the Oregon Department of Forestry when it comes to lands that it protects. This includes lands protected under the John Day Unit, including the Fossil Sub-Unit; the Prineville Unit, including the Sisters Sub-Unit; and The Dalles Unit. OSF...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Bend’s Olivia Knox’s music career takes off after posting video on Tik Tok

Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her EP at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on Tik Tok overnight.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

19th Annual Bend Venture Conference winners announced

Seven companies were awarded a total of $665,000 this weekend at the 19th Annual Bend Venture Conference hosted by EDCO. At the Tower Theatre, 14 finalists presented their ideas and business models for the chance to land investments. “After months of meetings between our companies and investors, it is hugely...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses

A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Accused Serial Burglar Arrested In Bend

BEND, OR -- Bend Police say they've arrested a woman responsible for a string of break-ins in Bend and Redmond. At about 9:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a burglary in the 63000 block of Nels Anderson Road in Bend. The business owner was watching the suspect inside the business on video surveillance. Responding officers say they saw Laura Marie Zachary, a 30-year-old Bend resident, run from the scene. After a short foot pursuit, officers took Zachary into custody without incident.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Woman arrested in 15-business burglary spree in Bend, Redmond

Police say they have arrested a Bend woman believed to be responsible for 15 different burglaries at businesses in Bend and Redmond over the past six weeks. That includes nine burglaries Redmond Police reported last week. Laura Marie Zachary, 30, faces 13 counts of burglary, 13 counts of criminal mischief,...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Governor candidates Kotek, Johnson make campaign stops in Central Oregon

Two of the top candidates for Oregon governor stopped in Central Oregon Tuesday, two weeks before ballots are due. Democrat Tina Kotek held an event in Bend focusing on defending reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, college students, local leaders came out to outline how this election could impact the issue of abortion and to urge people to vote.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes County runs ballot counting test ahead of election

Just to be prepared for the upcoming election, 1,500 hand-marked test ballots in Deschutes County are being run through a logic and accuracy test. The third party vendor system being used, called Clear Ballot is state and federally certified. 157,000 ballots were mailed to registered voters in Deschutes County. The...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy