Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
Brick, NJ Zoning Board Says No to Popular Fast Food Spots
We've asked you numerous times what kind of restaurants you'd like to see in Ocean County. And last month, there was a beacon of hope that one of the most popular responses, Shack Shack, would be coming to Brick. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but according to...
Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
Cape May, New Jersey: Your winter destination awaits
Don’t get mad at me. I know it’s not Thanksgiving yet and I’m about to talk about the upcoming holidays. You’ll thank me when I’m done. This summer has been a little better in getting out and enjoying the many wonders that we have here in New Jersey.
One of the World’s Most Haunted Places is a Short Drive from New Jersey
It was once a maximum security prison, and now it's a a maximum spooky place. Halloween is next Monday! It's crazy to think how quickly it approached. Have you visited any of New Jersey's haunted spooky offerings?. There are events like FrightFest at Great Adventure, plenty of local haunted farms...
Watch this suspicious Jeep canvass a Toms River, NJ neighborhood during the day
A week after two homes in Toms River were burglarized within an hour, residents reported a Jeep driving slowly through two neighborhoods and an attempted car burglary on Sunday. Toms River police said residents of the neighborhoods around New Hampshire Avenue and North Maple Avenues in the afternoon reported a...
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ
Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick. As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:. Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes...
Cute It’s The Best Family Halloween Shows For Ocean County, New Jersey
It's the final days leading up to Halloween and maybe you are looking to find some fun and "kid-friendly" shows to watch with your family. So I decided to put together a list of "family-friendly" Halloween movies that everyone can enjoy at home. I'll be honest: I prefer these movies...
Good samaritans heroically clear units at Silver Ridge Apartments fire in Toms River, NJ
It was a total team effort in response to and putting out the fire at the Silver Ridge Apartments on Edgewood Drive in Toms River late Sunday night with rescues taking place thanks to two good samaritans in another unit. Toms River Police said that responding officers to the blaze...
Investigators looking for New Jersey driver who fled scene of fatal accident in Toms River, NJ
An early Sunday morning car crash in Toms River has claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman with the driver responsible wanted for questioning by police. An investigation is underway into the accident that took place around 2:10 am between Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue, according to a joint statement on Sunday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little.
New Jersey Police Chief encourages you to be safe and responsible on Halloween this year
There is all kinds of ghosts, goblins, scary creatures, motifs, decorations, and so forth which is part of what makes the folklore fun at Halloween. It's okay to have fun but while you're out trick-or-treating with the kids, going to and from Halloween parties, or enjoying any other part of Halloween festivities make sure that you're being responsible and safe.
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0