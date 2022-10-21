ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country

These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
The Best Date Night Restaurant In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

If you're feeling romantic and you have a big occasion coming up, don't you want to take your love to the best date night restaurant New Jersey has to offer?. There is nothing that is better than a romantic dinner with the one you love at one of the great restaurants New Jersey has to offer. We have so many great backdrops that would be the perfect setting for the perfect dinner.
10 Years Later, A Look Back at the Most Destructive Storm I’ve Ever Seen in NJ

I still remember the sound of the wind, I couldn't believe it. We were all together in the midst of this horrible, giant storm, and the most destructive storm I have ever seen. Recently, I was talking to some listeners and they said the same thing, Superstorm Sandy was the most destructive storm they have ever seen in New Jersey and they lived here almost all of their life.
NJ kids getting radicalized by online video games

Homeland security officials in New Jersey are increasingly concerned about a new trend being used in recruiting and radicalizing potential terrorists. It’s happening online using video games. Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, said we now know that “foreign and domestic...
Still gloomy Tuesday across NJ – occasional showers and drizzle

Blech. New Jersey's weather this week is more reminiscent of London. Or San Francisco. The fog, the mist, the rain. We will see slight improvements on Tuesday. But it is going to be another cloudy, humid, damp and dreary day overall. Less rainy than Monday, but we will still have sporadic showers and sprinkles and drizzle around. At least temperatures are on the mild side.
Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ

Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
