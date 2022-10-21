Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Governor candidates Kotek, Johnson make campaign stops in Central Oregon
Two of the top candidates for Oregon governor stopped in Central Oregon Tuesday, two weeks before ballots are due. Democrat Tina Kotek held an event in Bend focusing on defending reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, college students, local leaders came out to outline how this election could impact the issue of abortion and to urge people to vote.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies
Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics. PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon Dept. of Forestry says fire season in Central Oregon over
Fire season is over in Central Oregon. That’s the call by the Oregon Department of Forestry when it comes to lands that it protects. This includes lands protected under the John Day Unit, including the Fossil Sub-Unit; the Prineville Unit, including the Sisters Sub-Unit; and The Dalles Unit. OSF...
centraloregondaily.com
Could Oregon gas prices drop below $5 by Halloween?
The average price for regular unleaded has dropped another 25 cents in Oregon over the past week. At the pace the price is falling, it could be below $5 by Halloween. AAA reports the average price Tuesday was $5.05 per gallon, down from $5.30 last week. In Bend, which is...
centraloregondaily.com
First class graduates from ‘Fast Track’ program, helping with childcare crisis
Central Oregon is in the midst of a childcare crisis, but one local program is doing what it can to help with the issue. “I wanted to take this course because it gives you a head start to becoming a teacher,” said Fast Track program graduate Mary Rodriguez. Sixty-four...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Wintry rain-snow mix expected Tuesday night as active weather continues
Across Central Oregon on Monday night, we are still in an active weather pattern. A little bit more precipitation is falling in the mountains and in our lower elevations, but we have a lot of cloud cover. It has been breezy and this active weather pattern is nowhere near over...
Comments / 2