White Sox Won't Host SoxFest in 2023 Due to 'Several Factors'

This the third year in a row in which the White Sox won't host their "annual" fan fest.

The Chicago White Sox haven't hosted SoxFest since 2020, and it will have to wait yet another year. The club will not put on its "annual" winter fan fest in 2023 due to "several factors."

Via an incredibly vague statement , the White Sox relayed this information to their fans.

"Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans."

In 2021 and 2022 , SoxFest was canceled due to COVID-19 and resulting indoor gathering restrictions. With the team having made the playoffs in the seasons prior, the cancelations were unfortunate but understandable.

However, fans likely won't be as understanding when it comes to the White Sox nixing SoxFest 2023.

The White Sox are coming off an incredibly disappointing 81-81 season that caused them to miss the playoffs. SoxFest typically features panels involving players, alumni, coaches, and other team personnel. Some of those gatherings have included Q&A sessions in the past, and White Sox fans surely have plenty of questions they'd like answered.

Of course, there will be no opportunity to have those questions answered. The Chicago White Sox won't even reveal what the "several factors" are behind the cancelation.