Hillsborough, NJ High School 2022 grad dies in car crash
HILLSBOROUGH — A member of the Hillsborough High School Class of 2022 was killed in a crash Thursday not far from the school. The crash involved several vehicles at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough around 6:20 a.m., according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. One person died in the crash.
One driver suffers ‘severe, life-threating’ head injury in two-car crash in West Windsor
A two-car crash on the Quakerbridge Road overpass on Route 1 has sent one driver to the hospital with a severe, life-threatening head injury, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A driver lost control of the vehicle while exiting off the ramp from Route 1 North to Quakerbridge Road...
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Hubert’s ending animal control services in 19 NJ municipalities
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will stop handing animal control services in the Garden State at the end of 2022. St. Hubert's will continue to operate its shelters in Madison and North Branch, but financial issues are forcing the organization to end its contract for animal control and rescue services in surrounding municipalities.
N.J. Turnpike, Garden State Parkway tolls going up for 3rd year in row
Drivers who have endured back-to-back toll rate increases on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway since September 2020 are in line for another toll hike starting in 2023. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, adopted a $2.5 billion 2023 budget — which calls for a...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 28-year-old Union County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On October 23, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado tailgating another vehicle and failing to maintain its lane on Route 46, police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Thousands in Lakewood stuck in Bottlenecked Traffic for Second Day in a Row after Accidents Shut Arterial Roads
For the second day in a row, thousands of Lakewood residents are stuck in bottlenecked traffic jams around Lakewood. Yesterday, an accident took out a traffic light on Route 88, causing extreme backups for several hours. To make things worse, a short time later there was another accident which took...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Lakewood, NJ replants trees chopped down to drive away homeless
LAKEWOOD — They're smaller than their predecessors, but new trees at Lakewood town square have finally been planted after the township removed them over the summer to deter the homeless. New plantings were added to the plaza over the weekend, as first reported by The Lakewood Scoop. Mayor Ray...
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
NJ mom wants more defibrillators in courthouses after husband’s death
Amy Vasquez said it was the dream of her husband, Peter Fiorentino, to be a father. Their daughter Marcy, who is now 14, was his dream come true. But Fiorentino never got to see Marcy grow up. In 2011, when the girl was only 3, Fiorentino — who made a living as an attorney — collapsed at a New Jersey courthouse while waiting to try a case.
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
A decade since Superstorm Sandy smacked NJ: 50+ forgotten facts
On October 29, 2012, one of the worst disasters in New Jersey history played out, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy caused incredible wind, rain, and storm surge. Yes, it has really been ten years since Superstorm Sandy struck. No, I can't believe it either. One of the worst disasters in New...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
What it was like to be on New Jersey 101.5 during Superstorm Sandy
Can you believe it's been 10 years since New Jersey was swept up in Superstorm Sandy?. I spent that night Oct. 29, 2012, right here on New Jersey 101.5. I'll never forget coming in the late afternoon just as it was all beginning. I had actually come in Sunday night...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
