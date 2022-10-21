ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

St. Hubert’s ending animal control services in 19 NJ municipalities

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will stop handing animal control services in the Garden State at the end of 2022. St. Hubert's will continue to operate its shelters in Madison and North Branch, but financial issues are forcing the organization to end its contract for animal control and rescue services in surrounding municipalities.
MADISON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 28-year-old Union County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On October 23, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado tailgating another vehicle and failing to maintain its lane on Route 46, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey

We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ mom wants more defibrillators in courthouses after husband’s death

Amy Vasquez said it was the dream of her husband, Peter Fiorentino, to be a father. Their daughter Marcy, who is now 14, was his dream come true. But Fiorentino never got to see Marcy grow up. In 2011, when the girl was only 3, Fiorentino — who made a living as an attorney — collapsed at a New Jersey courthouse while waiting to try a case.
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

