2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Girls Soccer – 2022 NJSIAA Tournament Seeds and Pairings
(16) West Windsor-Plainsboro South at (1) Freehold Twp. (14) West Windsor-Plainsboro North at (3) Middletown South. (9) Somerset Tech at (8) Roselle Park, winner at (1) Burlington City. (12) Florence at (5) Shore. (14) Dunellen at (4) Point Beach. (11) South Hunterdon at (6) Manville, winner at (3) New Egypt.
2022 NJSIAA girls soccer sectional tournament brackets
The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament was seeded on Monday and now the matchups are set. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who is playing who in the sectional playoffs. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 24
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 24 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Girls soccer: Results, links and schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 25
Who are the most underrated players in the state tournament?. Midseason awards: Who are best players, coaches in state?. New Brunswick 1, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 0 - Box Score. NJIC. Elmwood Park 6, Garfield 1 - Box Score. Pompton Lakes 5, Hawthorne Christian 0 - Box Score. OLYMPIC. Burlington...
Shore Conference Tournament field hockey quartefinal round recap, Oct. 25
Maggie McCrae had a hat-trick for top-seeded Shore, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated ninth-seeded Colts neck 6-1 in West Long Branch. Shore (14-2-1) outshot Colts Neck 21-6 in the game. Maddie Malfa also had two goals and an assist with Emma Haynes tallying a goal...
Prep A Tournament girls soccer first round, Oct. 25
Sophomore Riley Cross produced a hat trick to lead second-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Peddie in the first round of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will next host sixth-seeded Hun in the semifinal on Thursday. Freshman Maris McGinty opened up the scoring for...
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Girls soccer: Jackson Liberty stops Marlboro to end 4-game winless streak
Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Shore and Point Pleasant Beach play to tie -- Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli and Cooper Attaway scored one goal each for Shore and Josh Boyan scored both goals for Point Pleasant Beach in a 2-2 tie in Point Pleasant Beach. Sean Newbert and Stephen Molnar had one assist each for Shore and Owen Curtis made seven saves for Point Pleasant Beach.
No. 16 Holmdel over Neptune in OT- Boys soccer recap
David Weiner scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to lift Holmdel, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Neptune in Holmdel. Holmdel improved to 14-2-1 with the win, and it also won its second in a row. Neptune fell to 11-4-1 with the loss.
5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap
Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
Lodi Immaculate defeats Becton - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic scored twice to lift Lodi Immaculate over Becton 3-2 in East Rutherford. Tied at two heading into the second half, Karcic scored the deciding goal for Lodi Immaculate (10-6) off an assist from Piper Portacio. Raegan Bossard also had a goal and an assist while Amelia Brueggemeier made 14 saves.
Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while the Scotties netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra’s goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Pascack Valley over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Sean Slevin posted a goal and an assist to lead Pascack Valley in a 4-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Chris Londono, Robert Wasserman and Steven Gifford also scored in the win. Pascack Valley improved to 11-3-2 with the win, while Teaneck fell to 0-17. The N.J. High School Sports...
