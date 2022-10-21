Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift Brings Her "Bejeweled" Track to Life With Dazzling Look
Watch: Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video. Taylor Swift wasn't lying when she sang, "I polish up real nice." The superstar celebrated the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album Midnights with her sparkliest look to date on TikTok. In a nod to her new tracks "Vigilante S--t" and "Bejeweled," Taylor made sure to dress the part.
Taylor Swift Reveals Roles HAIM and "Coolest" Laura Dern Will Play in "Bejeweled" Music Video
Watch: Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video. The "Bejeweled" music video, are you ready for it?. Taylor Swift put viewers in a lavender haze by revealing that both HAIM and Laura Dern are featured in her music video for "Bejeweled" during an Oct. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Most Surprising TV Show Cameos Ever: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More
While many TV shows have made household names out of their star players, occasionally showrunners have been able to corral some of Hollywood’s biggest names to drop in for a surprising cameo during a complete episode or a single scene. Perhaps one of the most polarizing cameos belonged to Ed Sheeran on HBO’s Game of Thrones in […]
Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash
Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, his rep confirmed to E! News. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the Oct. 24 statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos
Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party
Watch: Why Lil Nas X Looks to Rihanna For Fashion Inspiration. Lil Nas X is a proud member of the Beyhive. In addition to performing a Beyoncé tribute in the middle of his shows, the "Montero" rapper admitted he was almost tempted to skip out on one of his own concerts to hang with the Single Ladies singer.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene
Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends. While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.
Anne Hathaway Says She and James Franco "Sucked" at Hosting Oscars
Watch: Anne Hathaway's EFFORTLESSLY Chic Looks - Speed Style. Anne Hathaway isn't mincing words about her Oscars hosting gig with James Franco. The actress, 39, revealed what she really thinks of their 2011 performance as emcees during the Oct. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Hathaway played a game in which she looked back at moments in her career and shared her honest opinion by responding with "We…" and then a one-word answer—as a nod to her TV series WeCrashed. When it got to hosting the Oscars, she simply said we…"sucked."
America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
The America's Got Talent community has lost one of its stars. Zuri Craig—who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series—died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed. "It is with profound sadness that we announce...
Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Aren't the Only Celebrity Exes We Totally Forgot About
Watch: Matthew Perry Reveals Why He & Julia Roberts Split. The one where we totally forgot that Matthew Perry dated Julia Roberts. The Friends actor and the Erin Brokovich star were once an item in the '90s, a relationship we were reminded of by Perry himself in a snippet from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry candidly opened up about their brief romance, which began shortly after Roberts signed on to guest star in a 1996 episode of the iconic NBC sitcom.
You Can't Help Falling in Love With This First Look at Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley
Watch: What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber. It's Jacob Elordi's turn to step into those blue suede shoes. On Oct. 24, the actor was dressed as Elvis Presley as he filmed scenes for Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic about the King of Rock 'n Roll's wife, Priscilla Presley. With his black hair slicked back in a pompadour, Jacob definitely looked the part of the music legend as he stepped out on set with co-star Cailee Spaeny, who plays his onscreen love.
How Ryan Reynolds Spent “the Best Birthday of All” With Pregnant Blake Lively
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds rang in his 46th birthday in style. The Deadpool star spent his birthday celebrations surrounded by family and friends, as seen in a carousel of images posted to his Instagram Oct. 25. Ryan's brother Terry Reynolds and mother Tamara Stewart Reynolds joined the actor and his wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, for a seaside celebration.
Shonda Rhimes Recalls Why a "Room Full of Old Men" Told Her No One Would Watch Grey's Anatomy
Watch: Grey's Anatomy: Meet the NEW Class of Interns. Grey's Anatomy almost needed of a resuscitation before it premiered. The longtime medical drama's creator Shonda Rhimes recently recalled how the show almost never made it to the small screen at all due to the opposition she received from network executives.
Adidas Ends Relationship With Kanye West After His Antisemitic Comments
Watch: Adidas Officially Cuts Ties With Kanye West. Adidas is done doing business with Kanye West. On Oct. 25, the fashion brand announced it would be cutting ties with the rapper after his antisemitic messages on social media. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,"...
Why Jonah Hill Says His Life Has Gotten "Immeasurably Better" Since Seeking Therapy
Watch: Jonah Hill Says He's DONE Making Public Appearances. Jonah Hill is ready to show people his vulnerable side. As the actor points out in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, Stutz, "How can I make a movie where I'm talking about people being vulnerable and working on their problems, and not be vulnerable myself?"
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and More Pay Tribute
Watch: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute. Hollywood has a whole lot of golden memories with Leslie Jordan. On Oct. 24, the actor died after a car accident. He was 67. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with,...
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback
Watch: Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion. Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics. Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
How Call Me Kat Is Paying Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Watch: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute. Call Me Kat is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan. The sitcom will honor the late actor with a title card at the start of the Oct. 27 episode, according to Variety. In the series, Jordan plays Phil, the head baker at the cafe owned by Kat (Mayim Bialik).
E! News
219K+
Followers
53K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0