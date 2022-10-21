ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Brings Her "Bejeweled" Track to Life With Dazzling Look

Watch: Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video. Taylor Swift wasn't lying when she sang, "I polish up real nice." The superstar celebrated the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album Midnights with her sparkliest look to date on TikTok. In a nod to her new tracks "Vigilante S--t" and "Bejeweled," Taylor made sure to dress the part.
Us Weekly

Most Surprising TV Show Cameos Ever: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More

While many TV shows have made household names out of their star players, occasionally showrunners have been able to corral some of Hollywood’s biggest names to drop in for a surprising cameo during a complete episode or a single scene. Perhaps one of the most polarizing cameos belonged to Ed Sheeran on HBO’s Game of Thrones in […]
E! News

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, his rep confirmed to E! News. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the Oct. 24 statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
E! News

Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos

Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party

Watch: Why Lil Nas X Looks to Rihanna For Fashion Inspiration. Lil Nas X is a proud member of the Beyhive. In addition to performing a Beyoncé tribute in the middle of his shows, the "Montero" rapper admitted he was almost tempted to skip out on one of his own concerts to hang with the Single Ladies singer.
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
E! News

Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene

Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends. While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.
E! News

Anne Hathaway Says She and James Franco "Sucked" at Hosting Oscars

Watch: Anne Hathaway's EFFORTLESSLY Chic Looks - Speed Style. Anne Hathaway isn't mincing words about her Oscars hosting gig with James Franco. The actress, 39, revealed what she really thinks of their 2011 performance as emcees during the Oct. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Hathaway played a game in which she looked back at moments in her career and shared her honest opinion by responding with "We…" and then a one-word answer—as a nod to her TV series WeCrashed. When it got to hosting the Oscars, she simply said we…"sucked."
E! News

America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

The America's Got Talent community has lost one of its stars. Zuri Craig—who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series—died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed. "It is with profound sadness that we announce...
E! News

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Aren't the Only Celebrity Exes We Totally Forgot About

Watch: Matthew Perry Reveals Why He & Julia Roberts Split. The one where we totally forgot that Matthew Perry dated Julia Roberts. The Friends actor and the Erin Brokovich star were once an item in the '90s, a relationship we were reminded of by Perry himself in a snippet from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry candidly opened up about their brief romance, which began shortly after Roberts signed on to guest star in a 1996 episode of the iconic NBC sitcom.
E! News

You Can't Help Falling in Love With This First Look at Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley

Watch: What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber. It's Jacob Elordi's turn to step into those blue suede shoes. On Oct. 24, the actor was dressed as Elvis Presley as he filmed scenes for Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic about the King of Rock 'n Roll's wife, Priscilla Presley. With his black hair slicked back in a pompadour, Jacob definitely looked the part of the music legend as he stepped out on set with co-star Cailee Spaeny, who plays his onscreen love.
E! News

How Ryan Reynolds Spent “the Best Birthday of All” With Pregnant Blake Lively

Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds rang in his 46th birthday in style. The Deadpool star spent his birthday celebrations surrounded by family and friends, as seen in a carousel of images posted to his Instagram Oct. 25. Ryan's brother Terry Reynolds and mother Tamara Stewart Reynolds joined the actor and his wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, for a seaside celebration.
E! News

Adidas Ends Relationship With Kanye West After His Antisemitic Comments

Watch: Adidas Officially Cuts Ties With Kanye West. Adidas is done doing business with Kanye West. On Oct. 25, the fashion brand announced it would be cutting ties with the rapper after his antisemitic messages on social media. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,"...
E! News

Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback

Watch: Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion. Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics. Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
E! News

How Call Me Kat Is Paying Tribute to Leslie Jordan

Watch: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute. Call Me Kat is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan. The sitcom will honor the late actor with a title card at the start of the Oct. 27 episode, according to Variety. In the series, Jordan plays Phil, the head baker at the cafe owned by Kat (Mayim Bialik).
