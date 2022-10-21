WORCESTER - A federal court judge in Boston sentenced a local man to more than three years in prison on Thursday, in connection with cocaine trafficking. Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after being convicted alongside co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez on March 30. The tri were convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.

