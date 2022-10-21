Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
Worcester County Granted $2.6 Million to End Youth Homelessness
WORCESTER - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Monday it had awarded Worcester County communities $2,608,992 to build systems to end youth homelessness. The funding is part of $83.7 million in funding to 17 communities nationwide through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP). The...
Episode 3 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Murdered on the 4th of July,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 3 of season 1 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Schools Locked Down after Fatal Shooting on Burncoat Street
WORCESTER - Police responded to a shooting on Monday morning and placed schools on Burncoat Street into lockdown. A report of a shooting brought police to 480 Burncoat St. at around 8:40 AM, where one injured person was transported to a local hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead. Police...
Police Seek 25-Year-Old Man on Assault and Battery Warrant
WORCESTER - Detectives at the Worcester Police Department seek help from the public in locating 25-year-old Joey Diaz. He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Anyone with information on the location of Diaz is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department Detectives...
City Opens Bid for Worcester Police Boat
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid last week to provide the Worcester Police Department with a new boat to patrol Lake Quinsigamond. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported this summer, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges
SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
42-Year-old Man Dies in Route 146 on Friday
UXBRIDGE - A two-vehicle crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge on Friday led to the death of a driver. Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 146 on Friday , shortly before 10:30 PM. Before Troopers arrived at the scene, reports indicated a crash occurred around a half-mile prior to the Rhode Island state border .
Worcester Man Sentenced for Heroin, Fentanyl Distribution
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced on Monday in federal court to over five years in prison on drug trafficking charges. Jector Torres, 33, of Worcester, received a sentence of 63 months in prison after pleading guilty on June 7 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.
Crash Involving Unlicensed Driver Leaves Two Hospitalized
WORCESTER - A three-car crash on Grafton Street on Wednesday led to two people being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being extracted from a vehicle. Police responded to the corner of Grafton Street and Standish Street shortly before 3:30 PM in response to a report of a...
Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft
AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
Complaint Alleges West Boylston Man Selling Unapproved Drug
BOSTON - The office of the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachel Rollins announced on Wednesday that it filed a complaint for a permanent injunction against a West Boylston man they say is selling a new, unproved drug. The complaint alleges that Daniel Marold, of West Boylston,...
Residential Fire Leads to Seizure of 20 Pounds of Fentanyl
WORCESTER - A fire in Worcester on Monday led to the seizure of around 20 pounds of fentanyl and the arrest of a Worcester man. Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at a Clement Street residence on Monday. While clearing the building of occupants, firefighters forced entry into an apartment and saw white powder inside several small bags, according to the Worcester Police Department.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - October 20
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
Episode 2 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Double Homicide on Halloween,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 2 of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Worcester Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Drugs
WORCESTER - A federal court judge in Boston sentenced a local man to more than three years in prison on Thursday, in connection with cocaine trafficking. Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after being convicted alongside co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez on March 30. The tri were convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.
Worcester Police Find Several Gunshot Victims at Webster Street Warehouse
WORCESTER - Police responded overnight to a warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, police discovered several shooting victims. According to the Worcester Police Department, just after 3 AM on Saturday, Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to the warehouse and located a male shooting victim with serious injuries. The victim was rendered first aid and was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
Worcester Ranked Among Top 20 Cities in U.S. for Single Moms
Worcester is ranked in the top 20 U.S. cities overall for single moms, including the best city for single moms to find a work-life balance, according to the latest report from Lawn Love. Worcester is ranked #17 out of the 200 largest U.S. cities. The report compared the cities based...
This Week's Roadwork in Worcester - Week of Oct. 24, 2022
The Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks has listed traffic delays this week at the following locations. Resurfacing or sewer related construction activities will take place from 7 AM to 4 PM. Berkeley Street (Eastern Ave. to Shamrock St.) Roadway Resurfacing. Breck Street (Rodney St. to east end) Roadway...
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 0