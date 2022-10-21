ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, MA

City Opens Bid for Worcester Police Boat

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid last week to provide the Worcester Police Department with a new boat to patrol Lake Quinsigamond. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported this summer, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
WORCESTER, MA
Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges

SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
42-Year-old Man Dies in Route 146 on Friday

UXBRIDGE - A two-vehicle crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge on Friday led to the death of a driver. Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 146 on Friday , shortly before 10:30 PM. Before Troopers arrived at the scene, reports indicated a crash occurred around a half-mile prior to the Rhode Island state border .
UXBRIDGE, MA
Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft

AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
Residential Fire Leads to Seizure of 20 Pounds of Fentanyl

WORCESTER - A fire in Worcester on Monday led to the seizure of around 20 pounds of fentanyl and the arrest of a Worcester man. Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at a Clement Street residence on Monday. While clearing the building of occupants, firefighters forced entry into an apartment and saw white powder inside several small bags, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Drugs

WORCESTER - A federal court judge in Boston sentenced a local man to more than three years in prison on Thursday, in connection with cocaine trafficking. Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after being convicted alongside co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez on March 30. The tri were convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Police Find Several Gunshot Victims at Webster Street Warehouse

WORCESTER - Police responded overnight to a warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, police discovered several shooting victims. According to the Worcester Police Department, just after 3 AM on Saturday, Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to the warehouse and located a male shooting victim with serious injuries. The victim was rendered first aid and was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester, MA
