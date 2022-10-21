ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election: How to watch ballot counting livestreams, track county results

PHOENIX - As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona for the 2022 General Election, you can view the process as it happens live. According to Arizona law, "For any statewide, county or legislative election, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections shall provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

City, residents opposing county housing project

Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County Recorder Richer, Chairman Gates condemn use of tactical gear near ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX — County officials on Saturday condemned two individuals armed and in tactical gear who were observing voters at ballot drop boxes in the Valley. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and who are lawfully taking their early ballot to a drop box,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Chairman Bill Gates said in a joint statement.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council draws line on multifamily projects

The Town Council last week took a deep dive into a lack of multi-family housing options in Queen Creek, acknowledging that it is facing a shortage of housing options while simultaneously working to attract employers whose workers will need affordable places to live. But council members drew a line in...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix pushes back remaining bulk trash pickup dates for 2022

PHOENIX – Residents of Phoenix should double-check the schedule before dragging out their bulk trash on previously scheduled pickup dates. The city has adjusted its bulk trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2022 to account for delays caused by staffing shortages. “Due to staffing challenges, the City of...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Surprise ranks No. 1 in U.S. for attracting young homebuyers

The housing market is rapidly changing, and it’s scaring off many young people who were planning to buy their first home. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities where more (and fewer) young people are buying homes and our findings show that Surprise ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities with the most young homebuyers.
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will get $25M expansion

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Backing out of purchase contract not without risk

In separate articles recently published by CNBC and the Phoenix Business Journal, both reported that the number of homebuyers backing out of real estate contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months. According to the articles, 21.6% of buyers in the Phoenix-area market called off their real estate...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back

A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
GLENDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Project near Fashion Center would bring 529 new apartments

Developers have big plans for a big hole in the ground on 3.73 acres of prime real estate near the intersection of Scottsdale and Camelback roads, next to the Arizona Canal and the Scottsdale Fashion Square. After sitting fallow for years, the site is on course to become the home...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

