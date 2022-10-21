PHOENIX - As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona for the 2022 General Election, you can view the process as it happens live. According to Arizona law, "For any statewide, county or legislative election, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections shall provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO