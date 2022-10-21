Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
kawc.org
Groups want armed Clean Elections USA group banned from ballot intimidation in Arizona
PHOENIX -- Two political groups that encourage voting want a federal judge to order members of Clean Elections USA, some armed and in tactical gear, to stay away from ballot drop boxes in Arizona. A lawsuit filed Monday accuses members of the group and founder Melody Jennings of conducting a...
AZFamily
Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election: How to watch ballot counting livestreams, track county results
PHOENIX - As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona for the 2022 General Election, you can view the process as it happens live. According to Arizona law, "For any statewide, county or legislative election, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections shall provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
santansun.com
City, residents opposing county housing project
Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff says it’s ‘absurd’ voters can’t drop off ballots without being harassed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke on the topic of election security Monday afternoon, following reports of possible voter intimidation over the past several days. “If your intentions are to draw focus on who you are and what you’re doing and try to passively intimidate others...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Recorder Richer, Chairman Gates condemn use of tactical gear near ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX — County officials on Saturday condemned two individuals armed and in tactical gear who were observing voters at ballot drop boxes in the Valley. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and who are lawfully taking their early ballot to a drop box,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Chairman Bill Gates said in a joint statement.
East Valley Tribune
Council draws line on multifamily projects
The Town Council last week took a deep dive into a lack of multi-family housing options in Queen Creek, acknowledging that it is facing a shortage of housing options while simultaneously working to attract employers whose workers will need affordable places to live. But council members drew a line in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
KTAR.com
Phoenix pushes back remaining bulk trash pickup dates for 2022
PHOENIX – Residents of Phoenix should double-check the schedule before dragging out their bulk trash on previously scheduled pickup dates. The city has adjusted its bulk trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2022 to account for delays caused by staffing shortages. “Due to staffing challenges, the City of...
azbigmedia.com
Surprise ranks No. 1 in U.S. for attracting young homebuyers
The housing market is rapidly changing, and it’s scaring off many young people who were planning to buy their first home. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities where more (and fewer) young people are buying homes and our findings show that Surprise ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities with the most young homebuyers.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will get $25M expansion
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Backing out of purchase contract not without risk
In separate articles recently published by CNBC and the Phoenix Business Journal, both reported that the number of homebuyers backing out of real estate contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months. According to the articles, 21.6% of buyers in the Phoenix-area market called off their real estate...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back
A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
AZFamily
Medicare scam warning: What to know before shopping for 2023 coverage
On Your Side: Wrong number on check freezes Buckeye woman’s bank account. Chase bank froze a Buckeye woman’s bank account for 6 weeks because the phone number on a deposited check seemed suspicious. What to know about buying an electric car?. Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:49 AM...
12news.com
Time's up: A winning lotto ticket bought in Arizona has gone unclaimed
MESA, Ariz. — If you've been searching for a lottery ticket that you bought Apr. 27 at the Safeway near South Alma School and West Guadalupe Roads in Mesa... Sorry, but time's run out. 180 days ago, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $4.3 million from that very...
scottsdale.org
Project near Fashion Center would bring 529 new apartments
Developers have big plans for a big hole in the ground on 3.73 acres of prime real estate near the intersection of Scottsdale and Camelback roads, next to the Arizona Canal and the Scottsdale Fashion Square. After sitting fallow for years, the site is on course to become the home...
