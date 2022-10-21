ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half

It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy