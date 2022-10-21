Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
WNEM
Attorney: Ethan Crumbley’s guilty plea will have ‘substantial’ implications for parents
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. Flint City Council continues debate over ARPA budget. Flint City Council held a special affairs committee meeting to discuss the allocation plan of American Rescue Plan Act funding. This comes after the council presented their ARPA budget on October 17th. Council members Ladel Lewis and Judy Priestley presented the council’s budget as a response to the proposed ARPA budget from Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office.
michiganradio.org
Genesee County Clerk retires as part of a plea agreement
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is stepping down as part of a plea agreement. It all started with a wedding. Gleason performed the wedding in 2019 in Shiawassee County. But at the time, the couple did not have a marriage license. Prosecutors allege Gleason pressured clerk’s office employees to backdate...
Election will be unaffected after Genesee County clerk retires in guilty plea
FLINT, MI – Genesee County officials have said the Nov. 8 election will go unaffected by Clerk-Register John Gleason’s sudden retirement. Gleason will resign from his position after he pleaded guilty to a violation of the State Marriage Act in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Saginaw to fight Historic District’s blight with ordinance change
SAGINAW, MI — Homes and buildings within historic districts in Saginaw that may appear ignored or neglected will see facelifts after an ordinance change approved by the Saginaw City Council. The subsection of the Saginaw zoning code (Title XV, Chapter 153, Historic Districts, §153.543) referred to by the council...
WNEM
Redevelopment of Buick City expected to bring 3K jobs to Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has allocated ARPA funding for the redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield, which is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the city. The Flint City Council approved the $3.25 million in ARPA funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the brownfield site at its meeting on Monday. At the same meeting, the council voted to accept a $2 million grant from the CS Mott Foundation for the project.
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
Records detail case against former Grand Blanc Township trustee accused of swindling customers
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – In June, a woman walked into the Grand Blanc Township police station to report fraud. The woman, a Grand Blanc Township resident, told an officer that she had ordered appliances from a local appliance store – Thomas Appliance – nearly a year prior, but never received the items she’d ordered.
41-Year-Old Donerell Hughes Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Burton (Burton, MI)
Burton Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Atherton Road and Windy Wood Drive on Oct. 23 around 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers spotted a black Jeep and a purple Honda motorcycle at the scene.
WNEM
Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
WNEM
Flint yard waste collection ending Dec. 2
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Curbside yard waste collection for the city of Flint is ending Dec. 2, 2022. Residents are encouraged to place their yard waste curbside from now until then. Yard waste is picked up weekly on normal trash collection days. Residents should not rake their leaves into the...
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Five seek three seats in Linden City Council election
LINDEN, MI -- Five candidates are running for three seats on the Linden City Council in the Nov. 8 general election. The non-partisan election candidates are Brad Dick, Pamela Howd, Paul Morrison, Brenda J. Simons and Aaron Wiens. MLive and The Flint Journal in partnership with the nonpartisan League of...
abc12.com
Motorcyclist dies after alleged drunken driving crash in Burton
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died after a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver in Burton on Sunday evening. The Burton Police Department says 41-year-old Donjerell Hughes of Flint was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road around 7:20 p.m. when an eastbound Jeep made a left turn into his path toward Windy Wood Drive.
Driver dies after crash caused by medical emergency on I-696 in Metro Detroit
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI – A motorist was pronounced dead after they apparently suffered a medical emergency and crashed their vehicle in Metro Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m. on Monday.
See who’s running for a seat on the Bay City Commission in November
BAY CITY, MI - Multiple Bay City Commission seats are on the ballot this November. Residents from some of Bay City’s wards will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to select their newest commissioners. Bay City operates on a staggered odd/even number cycle for electing its commissioners. Wards...
Democrat incumbent facing Republican challenger for Bay County Clerk seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two candidates are vying for a chance to head the Bay County Clerk’s office on Nov. 8. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary. Her challenger, Republican Janis Gorski-Taylor, had no opponent in the primary. Zanotti is...
Parents demand answers at first Atherton school board meeting after teacher arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Parents are still asking for official communication from Atherton Community Schools after a veteran teacher was arrested last week and charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. It wasn’t until many parents’ children came home...
WNEM
Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly motorcycle crash
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Burton Sunday night. It happened about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Atherton Road and Windy Wood Drive. The 41-year-old Flint man was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road when a Jeep, that was stopped...
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
