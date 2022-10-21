ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTAR.com

Phoenix pushes back remaining bulk trash pickup dates for 2022

PHOENIX – Residents of Phoenix should double-check the schedule before dragging out their bulk trash on previously scheduled pickup dates. The city has adjusted its bulk trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2022 to account for delays caused by staffing shortages. “Due to staffing challenges, the City of...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC school board raises substitute teacher pay

After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
scottsdale.org

Project near Fashion Center would bring 529 new apartments

Developers have big plans for a big hole in the ground on 3.73 acres of prime real estate near the intersection of Scottsdale and Camelback roads, next to the Arizona Canal and the Scottsdale Fashion Square. After sitting fallow for years, the site is on course to become the home...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will get $25M expansion

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Maricopa County starts counting early ballots

The Maricopa County Elections Department has begun counting early ballots for the November election Monday and says it has more than 168,000 ready for tabulation. However, results will not be released until Election Day on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. The county expects 98% of ballots will be reported by...
AZFamily

Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa

MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

ArchWell Health plans 13 senior care facilities in Arizona

High quality senior care will soon be accessible to communities throughout Arizona as 13 innovative primary care health centers open across the Phoenix Metro and Tucson areas. ArchWell Health, a healthcare company providing an advanced model of value-based primary healthcare services to Medicare-eligible seniors, has announced this expansion as part of its significant growth into the southwest region of the U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Analyst offers glum assessment of Valley's housing market

Home sellers and prospective buyers are confronting more disturbing trends in the Valley housing market, according to a leading analyst. On Oct. 12, the same time the September Consumer Price Index report showed that inflation had risen 8.2% year over year last month nationally – the Phoenix metro increase has not yet been released – the Cromford Report offered what might seem like a kick in the gut.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Backing out of purchase contract not without risk

In separate articles recently published by CNBC and the Phoenix Business Journal, both reported that the number of homebuyers backing out of real estate contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months. According to the articles, 21.6% of buyers in the Phoenix-area market called off their real estate...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Mesa to require permits for renting out vacation homes

In July, the Arizona Legislature passed a law which would allow cities to establish a permitting process for landlords hosting short-term rentals. This law, Senate Bill 1168, is designed to hold landlords accountable and prevent parties that get out of hand. The law did not mandate the permitting process. Instead It gave individual cities the option to create a permit for short-term home rentals. Cities like Scottsdale have taken advantage. Now Mesa is joining the list.
MESA, AZ
trailrunnermag.com

The Javelina Jundred Turns 20 This Year, And It’s Still R-Rated.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. First, take a 100-mile race, which attracts its own unique type of runner. Second, position that race into Arizona’s desert, which offers another idiosyncratic layer of landscape. And third, place the event on Halloween weekend. What do you get? You get the Javelina Jundred, one of the quirkiest and most sneakily challenging hundred-mile races in the country.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
12 News

Why is the Valley seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes?

PHOENIX — Several crashes involving pedestrians on Valley roads this week are highlighting how dangerous the roads can be for people walking in Arizona. People dying in pedestrian crashes have gone up, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). In the Valley, pedestrian fatalities have increased by 132 percent from 2012 to 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
PEORIA, AZ

