KTAR.com
Phoenix pushes back remaining bulk trash pickup dates for 2022
PHOENIX – Residents of Phoenix should double-check the schedule before dragging out their bulk trash on previously scheduled pickup dates. The city has adjusted its bulk trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2022 to account for delays caused by staffing shortages. “Due to staffing challenges, the City of...
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
East Valley Tribune
QC school board raises substitute teacher pay
After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
scottsdale.org
Project near Fashion Center would bring 529 new apartments
Developers have big plans for a big hole in the ground on 3.73 acres of prime real estate near the intersection of Scottsdale and Camelback roads, next to the Arizona Canal and the Scottsdale Fashion Square. After sitting fallow for years, the site is on course to become the home...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will get $25M expansion
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County starts counting early ballots
The Maricopa County Elections Department has begun counting early ballots for the November election Monday and says it has more than 168,000 ready for tabulation. However, results will not be released until Election Day on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. The county expects 98% of ballots will be reported by...
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa
azbigmedia.com
ArchWell Health plans 13 senior care facilities in Arizona
High quality senior care will soon be accessible to communities throughout Arizona as 13 innovative primary care health centers open across the Phoenix Metro and Tucson areas. ArchWell Health, a healthcare company providing an advanced model of value-based primary healthcare services to Medicare-eligible seniors, has announced this expansion as part of its significant growth into the southwest region of the U.S.
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff says it’s ‘absurd’ voters can’t drop off ballots without being harassed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke on the topic of election security Monday afternoon, following reports of possible voter intimidation over the past several days. “If your intentions are to draw focus on who you are and what you’re doing and try to passively intimidate others...
themesatribune.com
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Analyst offers glum assessment of Valley's housing market
Home sellers and prospective buyers are confronting more disturbing trends in the Valley housing market, according to a leading analyst. On Oct. 12, the same time the September Consumer Price Index report showed that inflation had risen 8.2% year over year last month nationally – the Phoenix metro increase has not yet been released – the Cromford Report offered what might seem like a kick in the gut.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Backing out of purchase contract not without risk
In separate articles recently published by CNBC and the Phoenix Business Journal, both reported that the number of homebuyers backing out of real estate contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months. According to the articles, 21.6% of buyers in the Phoenix-area market called off their real estate...
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
kjzz.org
Mesa to require permits for renting out vacation homes
In July, the Arizona Legislature passed a law which would allow cities to establish a permitting process for landlords hosting short-term rentals. This law, Senate Bill 1168, is designed to hold landlords accountable and prevent parties that get out of hand. The law did not mandate the permitting process. Instead It gave individual cities the option to create a permit for short-term home rentals. Cities like Scottsdale have taken advantage. Now Mesa is joining the list.
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
trailrunnermag.com
The Javelina Jundred Turns 20 This Year, And It’s Still R-Rated.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. First, take a 100-mile race, which attracts its own unique type of runner. Second, position that race into Arizona’s desert, which offers another idiosyncratic layer of landscape. And third, place the event on Halloween weekend. What do you get? You get the Javelina Jundred, one of the quirkiest and most sneakily challenging hundred-mile races in the country.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
Why is the Valley seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes?
PHOENIX — Several crashes involving pedestrians on Valley roads this week are highlighting how dangerous the roads can be for people walking in Arizona. People dying in pedestrian crashes have gone up, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). In the Valley, pedestrian fatalities have increased by 132 percent from 2012 to 2021.
AZFamily
Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
