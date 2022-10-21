ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06l4tK_0ii65Rnx00

MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries.

The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist.

Initially, the Mooresville Police Department reported the crash involved 10 vehicles including a semi, but authorities later clarified seven vehicles total were part of the accident.

Roads are shut down in Johnson County at State Road 144 and 37/69.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said 11 patients were transported from the scene. None are believed to have life-threatening injuries, however.

Gov. Holcomb says he can’t consider blanket marijuana pardons
Photo of the accident near 144 and Mann Rd.

“This stretch of 144 has been known for motor vehicle accidents,” said Madison Township Fire Chief Anthony McClure. A traffic signal was recently installed a few years ago.

Authorities ask people traveling in the area to seek a different route. Clean-up will take several hours, according to McClure, due to diesel fuel being spilled on the roadway.

“This will be an extensive cleanup,” McClure said. “The sheriff’s department has to complete their thing then after that we have to conduct a small hazmat spill here as you can see.”

Waverly Elementary School stated school buses will be delayed in dropping students off at home due to the road being closed because of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man dies after train hits car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash

Oct. 23, the Fishers Police Dept. responded to a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Nathaniel Stewart, 20, of McCordsville, who was driving a motorcycle, was killed in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep, Isabella Makara, 18, of Fortville, remained at...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.
NEW CASTLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after an accident in Taco Bell drive-through

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Saturday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Taco Bell on 16th Street after a report of a physical altercation. When officers arrived they were directed to the drive-through area. There, officers were met by a female and 65-year-old Timothy Louden. The...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The male victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

INDOT looking for community input on I-465 improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, […]
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

High speed chase ends in collision

A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy