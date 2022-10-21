7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries.

The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist.

Initially, the Mooresville Police Department reported the crash involved 10 vehicles including a semi, but authorities later clarified seven vehicles total were part of the accident.

Roads are shut down in Johnson County at State Road 144 and 37/69.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said 11 patients were transported from the scene. None are believed to have life-threatening injuries, however.

Photo of the accident near 144 and Mann Rd.

“This stretch of 144 has been known for motor vehicle accidents,” said Madison Township Fire Chief Anthony McClure. A traffic signal was recently installed a few years ago.

Authorities ask people traveling in the area to seek a different route. Clean-up will take several hours, according to McClure, due to diesel fuel being spilled on the roadway.

“This will be an extensive cleanup,” McClure said. “The sheriff’s department has to complete their thing then after that we have to conduct a small hazmat spill here as you can see.”

Waverly Elementary School stated school buses will be delayed in dropping students off at home due to the road being closed because of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

