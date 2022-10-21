Read full article on original website
Jerry Smith
4d ago
Isn't it strictly the legislatures job to make election laws and rules, Secretary of states job is to enforce them no ot change or make her own rules
Reply(1)
15
Johnny bt
4d ago
whitmer, AG lush and secretary of disgrace have done nothing for this state, the 3 stooges are nothing but puppets for the far left, George soros and 10% for the big guy and his family. they are not working for you they are working for them and their selves.
Reply
14
Lamont Acoff
4d ago
None of these new election integrity initiatives are necessary. All this because the cult don’t want to admit the truth.
Reply(3)
14
Related
Poll Shows Whitmer In Danger Of Losing To Dixon In Michigan Showdown
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is dangerously close to losing reelection in Michigan as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continues to close the gap, according to a new poll. Dixon, formerly a conservative commentator on the weekly program America’s Voice Live, is well within the margin of error after receiving 44.8% of...
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan
ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
US justices throw out Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Supreme Court is invalidating a lower appeals court decision regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision. The decision Tuesday adds an element of uncertainty about voting procedures...
GOP Gov Candidate Called Doctors’ Advice on Abortion the ‘Devil’s Lie’
Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate running for Michigan governor, has made no secret of her fierce opposition to abortion. On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dixon declared that she was “pro-Life.”. “My only exception is to protect the LIFE of the mother,” she tweeted, in...
Michigan Governor Whitmer Rapidly Losing Ground To Her Opponent Dixon
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon is now polling within one percentage point of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan in the state’s gubernatorial race, per a new poll. Dixon received 47.9% support while Whitmer received 48.4%, a difference of 0.5%, according to a poll from The Trafalgar Group. The small...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
buzzfeednews.com
A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies
Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
Americans Are Casting Midterm Ballots at Record Rates, Which Means the Results Might Take Longer
In 2018, with Donald Trump in the White House and Democrats desperate to regain power in Congress, nearly half of eligible voters cast ballots, achieving the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in more than a century. This year, the turnout could be even higher. According to University of...
CNET
These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot
President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
Iowa man who said he was a victim of the 2020 election was arrested after he threatened to hang an election official, authorities say
Mark A. Rissi, 64, sent voicemails to an Arizona election official, protesting the 2020 election results and threatening to "lynch" them according to the DOJ.
Election deniers in charge of some county election offices are continuing to sow mistrust in the electoral system
A wave of election officials left their posts after suffering harassment. Their exodus has opened the door in some places to election conspiracists.
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies
In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
The DOJ Is Already Investigating Reports of Midterm Voter Intimidation
The Department of Justice is already investigating possible incidents of voter intimidation at drop boxes after voters reported that people monitoring voting locations harassed them and accused them of helping to steal the election. The investigation was sparked by a report from an Arizona voter who felt they’d been intimidated...
Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them
Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
newsnet5
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 30