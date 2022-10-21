Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Princeton & Huntington make statements in Week 9 (Class AAA Week 10 preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for Class AAA football in Week 10. Huntington (7-1) and Princeton (5-2) collected impressive road victories in Week 9.
Metro News
Fresh off statement win, Roane County hopes to keep rolling
SPENCER, W.Va. — All that stands in the way of Roane County and an unbeaten regular season is victories over Ravenswood and Oak Glen. One year after finishing 9-3 and advancing to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, the Raiders are 8-0 and primed for their second straight appearance in the postseason.
10-year West Virginia drag racing project nears completion
Ten years ago, a promise was made to bring a drag-racing track to Mingo County, but many in the community say, after a while, they lost hope believing it would never come to fruition.
WTRF
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
Metro News
Monday Morning Musings
Cabell flips: One of the last remaining large Democratic counties in West Virginia is now red, but not by much. The most recent voter registration figures from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s Office show Cabell County with 20,866 Republicans and 20,536 Democrats (and 12,031 no party). Just six years ago, there were 7,700 more Democrats than Republicans in the state’s fourth largest county.
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
Metro News
Yeager honored with new exhibit of artifacts at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Famed pilot Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager will be remembered in a special way at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. A new exhibit was dedicated Monday to Yeager, in partial observance of the 75th anniversary of Yeager’s becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point in Charleston in November. According to the WVSP, the check point is set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 10, 2022, on Route 21 in the 2400 block of Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Troopers say the checkpoint will […]
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
Logan County, West Virginia Assistant Superintendent’s retirement approved
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County, West Virginia’s Assistant Superintendent, Darlene Dingess-Adkins’, request to retire has been approved by the Board of Education. The retirement is effective Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Board of Education is set to meet in a special session later this week. According to the Department of Education’s website, […]
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
Metro News
Powerball jackpot continues to grow ahead of Wednesday’s drawing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The jackpot continues to grow for Powerball. The West Virginia Lottery says due to the continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $700 million, the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the 8th largest jackpot in US Lottery history.
wvpublic.org
As RSV Numbers Rise, State’s Pediatric Bed Capacity Fills Up
Children's hospitals in neighboring states are experiencing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases, and hospitals in West Virginia expect to quickly follow suit. The virus is a common, but contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. Symptoms include a runny nose, decrease in appetite, and a cough that can progress to wheezing.
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
2 taken to West Virginia hospital by helicopter after Ohio ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by helicopter after an ATV crash in Scioto County, Ohio on Friday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two people were traveling southwest on a 1998 Honda TRX 300 on US 52 near milepost 13 in Nile Township when the ATV overturned. The […]
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
Comments / 0